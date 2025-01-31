More Culture:

January 31, 2025

These Philly-area breweries are pairing Girl Scout Cookies with beer

Iron Hill, Evil Genius and Bitchin' Kitchen are among those offering flights. Zero-proof options are available at some places, too.

By Kristin Hunt
Bitchin' Kitchen Brewery in Morrisville created four original beers inspired by Girl Scout Cookies. Customers can order them in paired flights.

Late winter can be bleak, but the season has a built-in bright spot: Girl Scout Cookies.

The nation's kid-run dessert empire is typically in business from January to April, when troops peddle fresh boxes of Thin Mints and Caramel deLites. Breweries, in turn, tend to start their adults-only side hustle — beer pairings with Girl Scout Cookies — a month into operations. 

Right on schedule, beermakers in the wider Philadelphia area have unveiled or announced flights that combine their craft ales with the seasonal treats. Here's where to find them, and two non-alcoholic specials:

Iron Hill Brewery

This brewpub chain has organized beer and Girl Scout Cookie pairings for the past decade, and it has no plans of stopping now. Flights return to all Iron Hill locations on the weekend of Friday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 23. Try a Trefoil with the Ringz Toss Sour Ale or a Toast-Yay! with the brand's Dunkelweizen, among other flavor sensations. Iron Hill is offering two flights with four pairings each, plus a milk and cookies option for kids for $4. There are locations in Center City, Chestnut Hill, Media, West Chester, North Wales, Exton, Newtown, Huntingdon Valley, Voorhees and Maple Shade.

Bitchin' Kitten Brewery

Bitchin' Kitten Brewery is normally all about cats and beer. But for a limited time, it's also cashing in on cookies. The Bucks County beermakers have concocted four brews inspired by the Girl Scouts' beloved treats. The Adventures in Scouting series includes a lemon sour ale, winter warmer with notes of cinnamon roll, brown ale with hints of peanut butter and chocolate stout with a caramel and coconut twist. Bitchin' Kitten is offering them as single pours or in paired flights with the cookies that inspired them. Customers also can pick up cans packaged with boxes of the cookies from the Morrisville taproom.

Conshohocken Brewing

Conshohocken Brewing — which has locations in King of Prussia, Bridgeport and Phoenixville, too — launched its latest pairings Friday. While supplies last, enjoy a blueberry tart ale with a Lemonade, an imperial chocolate stout with Thin Mints and two other mash-ups. The pairings are available at all locations.

Locust Lane Craft Brewery

Malvern isn't skipping Girl Scout Cookie season, either. Locust Lane Craft Brewery is offering a flight of pairings from Wednesday, Feb. 19 through Sunday, Feb. 23. The taproom is also making it easy for fans to take home their favorite combos; local troopers are selling cookies on site Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – all Saturdays. 

Evil Genius Beer Co.

The Fishtown brewery is confining its Girl Scout Cookie party to a single day: Sunday, March 30. Evil Genius head brewer Matt Lally is supervising a four-part pairing that incorporates the brand's chocolate peanut butter porter and Lucky Charms-infused hazy IPA. Tickets cost $30.

Non-alcoholic options

Two milkshakes in clear glasses with red straws and Girl Scout Cookies along the rim. Boxes of the cookies are in the background.Provided image/Aversa PR

The milkshake menu at P'unk Burger is non-alcoholic, though customers can BYO liquor to add for no fee.


P'unk Burger

Looking for a zero-proof Girl Scout Cookie concoction? P'unk Burger is once again offering a limited-time menu of milkshakes inspired by (and featuring) four varieties: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites and Adventurefuls. All are made with cookies purchased from local troops, and P'unk Burger is donating all the quarters from its arcade to Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania this and next month. The shakes are available through March or while supplies last. Customers who BYO can spike them for no additional charge.

Milk Jawn

P'unk Burger's neighbor on East Passyunk is offering its own dairy-forward Girl Scout Cookie treats. Milk Jawn, which also operates a scoop shop in Northern Liberties, has brought back its two tribute flavors. The Gold Award is a peanut butter ice cream mixed with marshmallow fluff and smashed bits of the Peanut Butter Sandwich cookie. Troop Leader, meanwhile, features Thin Mints blended into a sweet cream base. 

