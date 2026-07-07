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July 07, 2026

13-year-old boy dies after being trapped under tractor in Gloucester County

Police are investigating Monday's fatal incident, which also harmed an adult man.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Deaths
Boy dies tractor Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Franklin Township police found a 13-year-old underneath a farm tractor Monday on Swedeboro Road.

A 13-year-old boy died after being pinned under a farm tractor, New Jersey police said.

Investigators from the Franklin Township and Elk Township police departments found the victim unconscious beneath the tractor around 5:35 p.m. Monday. The vehicle had overturned along the 1100 block of Swedesboro Road in Woolwich Township, also injuring an adult man. After officers freed the boy and attempted life-saving measures, they sent him via ambulance to Cooper University Hospital. He later died.

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The man sustained only minor injuries and was also treated at a local hospital.

Officials believe the boy was helping a family member dig a hole when the incident occurred. He was riding the tractor with an adult man, according to the preliminary findings, when the tractor overturned.

It is unclear if the vehicle had a rollover protective structure, designed to shield the operator in case of an overturn. Franklin Township Police Department did not immediately respond to request for clarification.

The department and Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are collaborating on the investigation. Any criminal charges will be determined at a later date.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Deaths Gloucester County New Jersey

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