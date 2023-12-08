More News:

December 08, 2023

Man wearing Amazon jacket removed package worth $1,200 from South Jersey porch, police say

The 'porch pirate' took the package of Apple Watches and returned to a blue sedan; Gloucester Township police say they are planting GPS 'bait packages' to catch other thieves in the act

By Franki Rudnesky
A man wearing a two-toned blue Amazon delivery jacket was caught on video stealing a package of Apple Watches worth $1,229 off a porch in Gloucester Township on Tuesday, according to police.

The package, which was taken Tuesday from a front porch in Gloucester Township's Valleybrook Development, was worth $1,229, police say. The Apple Watch serial numbers have now been listed as "stolen" on the National Crime Information Center database.

A video of the alleged theft posted by Gloucester Township police shows the man returning to a blue sedan parked across the street after removing the package from the porch.

Anyone with information can call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or submit an anonymous tip online

Gloucester Township police arrested a woman last month for allegedly stealing several boxes of religious paintings and memorabilia that had been delivered to a church. Authorities are also searching for a woman accused of three package thefts at homes in Cherrywood and Mayfair Woods developments in Gloucester Township.

In light of the recent package thefts, Gloucester Township police say they are deploying "bait packages" armed with GPS trackers in an effort to catch so-called "porch pirates."

"We're putting GPS bait packages out in areas where we think they're most susceptible to getting stolen," Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins told FOX29. "I would just warn anybody if you're going to steal a package be careful about it, you might have a Gloucester Township police officer right on your tail."

