More News:

March 10, 2020

After barn fire kills 15 horses, GoFundMe campaign launched for Lebanon County thoroughbred owner

More than $75,000 has been raised in two days

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Fundraisers Fires
Lebanon County Barn GoFundMe Friends of Clovis Crane and Carrie Brogden/GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $75,000 to benefit Crane Thoroughbreds in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, which lost 15 horses in a barn fire.

The friends of a Lebanon County horse training facility that lost 15 thoroughbreds in a barn fire have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the owner recover from the disaster. 

The barn, part of Crane Thoroughbreds in Bethel, caught fire around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. Owner Clovis Crane and his staff were able to rescue some of the horses from the flames, but the others were trapped and killed by the blaze, the Associated Press reported. 

A GoFundMe campaign, launched Sunday by Carrie Brogden and "friends of Clovis Crane," has raised more than $75,000 to help Crane Thoroughbreds cover the costs of the fire. The campaign has a $100,000 goal.

The barn was essentially leveled during the fire. But Crane Thoroughbreds also must dispose of the deceased horses – and handle the emotional burden that comes with that task. Community support for facility has been strong, with more than 200 people showing up Sunday to lend a hand. 

Crane Thoroughbreds buys young horses and trains them to become race horses and then sells them. They may receive additional aid from Pennsylvania's Race Horse Development Fund, Crane told the Lebanon Daily News.

However, the Race Horse Development Fund, which is used to support Pennsylvania's horse racing industry, may have much of its funds diverted to college tuition aid under a new move proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf. 

No human injuries were reported from the fire and its cause remains under investigation.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fundraisers Fires Pennsylvania Horse Racing Lebanon County GoFundMe

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 sacks-allowed tally, with video
031020CarsonWentz

Flights

Flight to New Jersey diverted over complaints about coughing, sneezing passenger
Carroll - United Airlines airplane

Adult Health

Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway – but it can boost your problem-solving skills
Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway -- but it can boost problem-solving

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: MLB has a chance to get it right with coronavirus, but probably won't
Phillies-autographs_031020_usat

Festivals

Pearl Jam to headline Jersey Shore festival this September
Pearl Jam

Food & Drink

Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline
Fearless Restaurant Week - Louie Louie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved