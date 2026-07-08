No, the Goodyear blimp is not coming to Philly for the All-Star Game

Eagle-eyed city residents spotted a celebrity touching down at Northeast Philadelphia Airport on Wednesday. No, it wasn't a Swift, Kelce or even a Bean (née Bacon) . It was the Goodyear blimp.

Multiple social media users uploaded images of the branded airship on the tarmac and up in the sky, sparking speculation that it could be coming to town for the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. But according to Goodyear, its visit to Philly was more of a pitstop than an official appearance.

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the blimp is back at the northeast philly airport!!! pic.twitter.com/ueW8aE2DWY — lizzie (@dailyluchanko) July 6, 2026

"The blimp is just stopping in Philadelphia and will be headed back to its home in the Akron-area tomorrow," a representative for the tire company said via email. "(It) was in New York City for America's 250th celebration and made its way to Philadelphia on its way home."

The flying company mascot has parked at the Wingfoot Lake Airship Hangar in Suffield, Ohio, since Goodyear created the commercial airship program in 1925. The company maintains a fleet to deploy at horse races, musical festivals, golf tournaments and other occasions throughout the year.

Good Year Blimp flying over getting a great view of the golf course ….and my beautiful garden, prepping for Home Run Derby and MLB All Star Game not far away pic.twitter.com/UYxZYVGx7T — Philly-Anne Ann with an E (@PhiladelphiAnne) July 8, 2026

The MLB All-Star Game fits the blimp's usual scene, but sadly, it won't be joining the crowds at Citizens Bank Park. (It's scheduled for maintenance before the AirVenture air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.) At least we have Boyz II Men and Patti LaBelle to ease the pain.

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