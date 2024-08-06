More Culture:

August 06, 2024

Gopuff, Yards Brewing Co. collaborate on all-natural hard seltzer

Gopunch Blue Raspberry Hard Elixir can now be purchased in Philadelphia on the delivery service's app or at the brewery.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly-based companies Gopuff and Yards Brewing Co. have collaborated to create Gopunch Blue Raspberry Hard Elixir, which can now be purchased using the Gopuff app or website, or in the Yards taproom.

Gopuff and Yards Brewing Co. have collaborated on a fruity hard seltzer that can be delivered right to customers' doorsteps. 

This week, the Philly-based delivery service and brewery released Gopunch, a limited-edition blue raspberry "hard elixir" made with all-natural ingredients. Gopunch is now available in Philadelphia through the Gopuff app and website, and in the Yards taproom at 500 Spring Garden St.

Gopunch is 6% ABV and features a sweet, citrusy profile marked by notes of raspberry, lemon and lime. It contains no artificial ingredients or high-fructose corn syrup and was instead derived from natural sources. The drink oddly enough gets its bluish color from beets, according to Gopuff. The product is priced at $12.99 for a six-pack.

The Gopuff and Yards teams worked together for the past two years in the Yards facility to co-create Gopunch, described as part of a "brand-new category of fun and accessible all-natural alcoholic beverages." 

gopunch cans gopuff yardsProvided Image/Gopuff

Gopunch, a new hard seltzer made by Gopuff and Yards Brewing Co., has a 6% ABV and features flavors of raspberry, lemon and lime.


Gopunch marks the first time that Yards has created a packaged product with another company. In the past year, Gopuff has launched an energy drink with Juvee, a juice refresher with Pure Green, and an ice cream flavor with McConnell’sBut Gopuff's new partnership with Yards has a particularly Philly feel for the two hometown brands.

"Partnering with Gopuff was a natural fit for us at Yards," Yards founder Tom Kehoe said in a release. "Both founded in Philadelphia by college best friends, we hold strong commitments to the local community, uplifting local businesses, and driving innovation on behalf of our customers. We’re thrilled to begin bringing Gopunch to customers and look forward to continued collaboration with the Gopuff team."

