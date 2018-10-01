Two Philly public schools receive 2018 National Blue Ribbon Designation

Two Philadelphia public schools have been named among a select group of 300 nationwide to receive the U.S. Department of Education's 2018 Blue Ribbon Designation, the school district announced on Monday.

Albert M. Greenfield Elementary School, located at 2200 Chestnut St., was honored along with William M. Meredith School, at 725 S. Fifth St., in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia.

“The School District of Philadelphia congratulates both Greenfield and Meredith schools on this outstanding achievement,” said district superintendent Dr. William R. Hite. “Principals Dr. Dan Lazar and Lauren Overton have maintained high academic standards and have created supportive school environments so our students can learn and grow. On behalf of the District, I applaud all students, teachers, families, and partners who made these awards possible.”

Established by the U.S. government in 1982, the Blue Ribbon program identifies outstanding schools that represent the full diversity of American locales and learning environments. Its standards of excellence factor in both student-based achievement measures and research-based indicators of school quality.

Greenfield School serves approximately 620 students in grades K-8, providing a range of programs and after school activities in the arts. Meredith serves about 573 K-8 students and has a strong community focus marked by events that bring together students, families, faculty and staff.

“We’re very proud of the students and staff at Greenfield and Meredith for earning this national distinction, and exemplifying the progress that Philadelphia schools are making throughout the city,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Last year's lone Blue Ribbon Designation for a Philadelphia public school went to Gen. George A. McCall Elementary School.

Eight Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia also received Blue Ribbon Designations in 2018.

“Our city’s future depends on whether students have meaningful opportunities to learn and grow," Kenney added. "I look forward to continuing our work with School District and new School Board to accelerate Philadelphia schools’ recent progress and ensure that there are quality schools in every neighborhood.”