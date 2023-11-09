Philly is relocating its intercity bus stop from Old City to Spring Garden Street

Greyhound, Megabus and other intercity buses soon will depart Philadelphia from a new location.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 16, the city's intercity bus stop will beat Columbus Boulevard and Spring Garden Street, city officials said Wednesday. The current curbside station at Sixth and Market streets no longer will be used.

City officials decided to move the bus stop after receiving complaints about safety and convenience from travelers, businesses and SEPTA, which rerouted its buses the stop to avoid the increased congestion there. Signs will be posted at Sixth and Market streets to inform travelers of the change.

The intercity bus stop at Sixth and Market was intended to be temporary, but a high volume of complaints – especially during the summer months, when passengers waited outside without shade – made the stop "untenable," city officials said.

As bad as the summer heat may have been, other factors on the horizon threatened to make the situation at Sixth and Market streets worse. With the holiday travel season just weeks away, city officials were concerned about the expected uptick in congestion. The nearby presence of federal buildings also contributed to the urgency of relocating the bus stop, city officials said.



The new stop – located near the Spring Garden stop on the Market-Frankford Line and multiple SEPTA bus routes – also is seen as a temporary solution until a permanent station is established. It will be used by Greyhound, Peter Pan, FlixBus and Megabus.