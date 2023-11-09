More News:

November 09, 2023

Philly is relocating its intercity bus stop from Old City to Spring Garden Street

The temporary station serving Greyhound, MegaBus and other carriers is being moved after the city received complaints about safety and congestion

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Buses
Greyhound bus Philly THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia's intercity bus stop is being moved from Sixth and Market streets in Old City to Spring Garden Street and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Above, a Greyhound bus is shown exiting its old terminal in Chinatown, before the stop was moved to Sixth and Market streets.

Greyhound, Megabus and other intercity buses soon will depart Philadelphia from a new location. 

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 16, the city's intercity bus stop will beat Columbus Boulevard and Spring Garden Street, city officials said Wednesday. The current curbside station at Sixth and Market streets no longer will be used.

City officials decided to move the bus stop after receiving complaints about safety and convenience from travelers, businesses and SEPTA, which rerouted its buses the stop to avoid the increased congestion there. Signs will be posted at Sixth and Market streets to inform travelers of the change.

The intercity bus stop at Sixth and Market was intended to be temporary, but a high volume of complaints – especially during the summer months, when passengers waited outside without shade – made the stop "untenable," city officials said. 

As bad as the summer heat may have been, other factors on the horizon threatened to make the situation at Sixth and Market streets worse. With the holiday travel season just weeks away, city officials were concerned about the expected uptick in congestion. The nearby presence of federal buildings also contributed to the urgency of relocating the bus stop, city officials said.

The new stop – located near the Spring Garden stop on the Market-Frankford Line and multiple SEPTA bus routes – also is seen as a temporary solution until a permanent station is established. It will be used by Greyhound, Peter Pan, FlixBus and Megabus.  

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Buses Philadelphia Old City Greyhound Spring Garden Megabus Columbus Boulevard

Videos

Featured

Limited - Artists of Philadelphia Ballet with Students of School of Philadelphia Ballet 2

George Balanchine’s 'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

Nicetown man exonerated and released after 15 years in prison
David Sparks exoneration

Sponsored

See wild horses in the Outer Banks
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

Healthy Eating

Eating ultra-processed foods can have adverse health effects, but there are ways to cut back
Ultra-processed Foods

Entertainment

WWE announces 3 Wells Fargo Center shows for week of WrestleMania
WWE-Raw-30th-Anniversary-Show-Wells-Fargo-Center.JPG

Sixers

'A lot of fun': Sixers sweep five-game homestead, stand at 6-1
Nick Nurse.

Weekend

Flannel Fest, park cleanups and an ice rink: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide ice rink

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved