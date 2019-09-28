Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft

As long as you're taking in some college football action this Saturday, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (5'11, 195): Kansas at TCU, 12:00 p.m.

Reagor is a speed guy, but he also has power, as The Athletic's Bruce Feldman pointed out in his yearly freaks list:

Arguably the most underrated player in the Big 12, Reagor put up gaudy numbers in 2018 despite the shaky Horned Frogs QB situation — only the two Kansas schools had a lower QB rating in the Big 12. Still, Reagor hauled in 72 passes for 1061 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the conference in percentage of his team’s receptions at 30.1 (72-of-239). The 5-11, 195-pound junior clocked a blazing 4.29 40, and his power numbers are also impressive: a 620-pound squat, a 380-pound bench and a 380-pound clean.

A look at Reagor's speed:



When DeSean Jackson isn't on the field, the Eagles' offense simply isn't the same. The Birds could use an eventual replacement for Jackson, but also it wouldn't hurt to have a second guy on the roster capable of taking the top off the defense, like Andy Reid has in Kansas City.

Alex Leatherwood, OG/OT, Alabama (6'6, 310): Ole Miss at (2) Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Leatherwood's athleticism is rather obvious, and he would fit in nicely in the Eagles' scheme, particularly at, um, left guard. Here, he's the RG (No. 70):



The Eagles should also like Leatherwood's versatility, as he played RG in 2018, and he's playing LT this season.

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (6'6, 227): (21) USC at (17) Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Coming out of high school, Eason was a five-star recruit who enrolled at Georgia. He started as a freshman, but as a sophomore he hurt his knee, and Jake Fromm wound up taking Georgia to the National Championship Game. Fromm has been the starter since, and is thought of by many as a potential first-round prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. Eason, meanwhile, transferred to Washington, where he was forced to sit out the 2018 season due to the NCAA's eligibility rules.

And so, 2019 will be Eason's first opportunity in three years to rejuvenate a college career that hasn't gone as he likely expected.

At 6'6, 222, Eason of course has the prerequisite size that the Eagles seem to be seeking out at the quarterback position, right or wrong. He's a pure pocket passer with a good arm, and below average mobility (though he's not a complete stiff as a runner). Here's his game this year against California:



If Eason doesn't light it up this season, he still has a year of eligibility left, and would be smart to return to Washington to try to continue to build up his draft stock. But this seems to be the exact type of quarterback the Eagles like.

Jaquarius Landrews, S, Mississippi State (6'0, 200): Mississippi Stats at (7) Auburn, 7:00 p.m.

Mississippi State had three defenders selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, in DT Jeffery Simmons, edge rusher Montez Sweat, and safety Johnathan Abram. With so many major missing pieces, MSU has needed someone to step up, and Landrews has done that. He leads the team in tackles (31) and pass breakups (4). He's also seventh in the SEC in tackles, and third in pass breakups.

Landers is former JUCO transfer who is an off-the-radar prospect at this stage, but he's a very active player who is always around the football, with some ball skills and blitzing ability.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah (5'10, 222): Washington State at (19) Utah, 10:00 p.m.

Moss is in the same mold as Eagles backs past and present like Jay Ajayi and Jordan Howard, in that he's more of a power guy who finishes his runs. A look:



For a power guy, Moss has a good career yards per carry average. His career numbers:

Zack Moss Rush Yards YPC TD 2016 84 382 4.5 2 2017 214 1173 5.5 10 2018 179 1096 6.1 11 2019 63 393 6.2 4



With Howard perhaps moving on in free agency next offseason, Moss could be a replacement for his role in the offense, and a complement to the explosive Miles Sanders.

(Moss may be out for this game with an injury.)

