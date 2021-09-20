More Health:

September 20, 2021

Penn study shows the psychological toll that gun violence exposure has on children

Kids who live within blocks of a shooting are more likely to visit the emergency department for a mental health issue

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Gun Violence
Gun violence Mental health kat wilcox/Pexels.com

Penn Medicine and CHOP researchers found pediatric emergency room visits are higher among children who live within four or five blocks of a shooting — especially in the two weeks after the incident.

Children who live within four or five blocks of a shooting have an increased likelihood of needing medical attention for a mental health issue in the weeks that follow, according to new research from Penn Medicine and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.  

Visits to pediatric emergency departments for mental health issues – like post-traumatic distress syndrome, depression, psychiatric emergencies and intentional ingestion of harmful substances – increased following gun violence in Philly neighborhoods, the researchers found. 

The biggest spikes occurred within the first two weeks of the shooting. Children who lived within two or three blocks of gun violence had the greatest likelihood of visiting the ED for a mental health concern. Children who were exposed to multiple shootings also were more likely to need treatment.

"Gun violence affects the whole community, beyond the victims who are personally injured," said Dr. Aditi Vasan, a health services researcher at CHOP. "Now that we have confirmed exposure to shootings negatively impacts the mental health of children, we can work to develop ways to provide preventive and responsive support for children and families exposed to neighborhood gun violence."

The study was based on data from 54,341 CHOP patients, ages 1.5-11, who lived in 12 Philly ZIP codes. The researchers cross-referenced mental health-related emergency visits with the Philadelphia Police Department's gun violence data to determine whether children had been exposed to gun violence within 60 days of their visits. 

Children were considered to be exposed to gun violence if they lived within four or five blocks of a shooting. 

They found 43,143 children had at least one emergency department visit in the 60 days following a nearby shooting. In the 60 days prior, 42,913 children visited the emergency department. 

Of the 2,629 shooting incidents analyzed, 814 had at least one corresponding mental health-related emergency room visit. 

"Symptoms of mental health distress in children appear within days of being exposed to a single shooting, said Dr. Eugenia South, faculty director of the Penn Urban Health Lab. "What's more, in Philadelphia and other cities across the United States, gun violence disproportionately affects Black children and families, adding to existing health disparities.

"This research underscores the need to develop public health interventions aimed at both reducing children's exposure to gun violence and mitigating the mental health symptoms associated with this exposure."

Researchers advocated for various interventions to help reduce gun violence and its aftereffects, including safe firearm storage, background check laws and funding for mental health services and violence prevention programs. 

They also recommended health systems partner with community-based organizations to offer mental health resources and support for children and families in the days or weeks after a shooting.

Previous research has examined the psychological effects of gun violence on children. Both short-and long-term psychological effects are common including anger, withdrawal and desensitization to violence.

In Philadelphia, gun violence continues to be a public health crisis. As of Sunday, there have been 1,328 non-fatal and 332 fatal shootings this year, according to the Office of the Controller. The victims are disproportionately Black. 

The study was published in JAMA Pediatrics.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Gun Violence Philadelphia Children's Health Research Studies Penn Medicine Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-49ers game
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-49ers_091921_KF

Travel

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Government

Thousands of Philadelphia airport workers to receive pay bump
91921 PHL service workers wage increase.jpg

Women's Health

Trying to lose pregnancy weight? Six tips for effectively shedding baby fat
Pregnancy weight loss

TV

'Mare of Easttown' shines at Emmy Awards with wins in three acting categories
Emmy Awards Mare of Easttown

Festivals

Halloween Nights replaces Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary
Halloween Nights

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved