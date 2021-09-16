More Health:

September 16, 2021

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines still effective in people with MS despite diminished antibody response

Penn study finds the shots generate enough T cells to prevent severe COVID-19

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccines MS Alexander Demianchak/Sipa USA

Though the Pfizer and Moderna shots generate a muted antibody response in people with multiple sclerosis, they spur a T-cell response that is strong enough to prevent severe COVID-19, Penn researchers found.

People undergoing treatment for multiple sclerosis generate a strong T-cell response to the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna despite having a muted antibody response, University of Pennsylvania researchers say. 

T cells are the immune system's second layer of defense against foreign pathogens. They destroy infected cells, preventing the spread of the infection to other cells. This means that despite a diminished antibody response to the vaccines, people with MS are still protected against severe COVID-19, the researchers said.

MS patients often are treated with aCD20 drugs, such as rituximab and ocrelizumab, that target B cells, which are responsible for antibody production. This reduces the likelihood of MS attacks. But it also prevents COVID-19 vaccines from triggering a strong antibody response against the coronavirus. Other studies have also observed the same muted response.

There have been concerns about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines among immunocompromised peoplesince clinical trials began last year. The immunocompromised are one of the most vulnerable groups to severe complications from COVID-19, but even with the extra stimulation from the vaccines, their immune systems still have trouble generating adequate levels of antibodies to fight the virus.

But Penn researchers say that solely focusing on antibody response is not the best way to measure the effectiveness of the vaccines. Their study examined the efficacy of the two COVID-19 shots that utilize mRNA technology to generate an immune response. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which uses a different approach, was not included. 

"Often when determining if a patient mounted a proper response to an mRNA vaccine, we test for the presence of antibodies, but this method neglects an entire arm of a person's immune response," said Sokratis A. Apostolidis, a fellow in Penn's rheumatology department.

"Measuring both antibodies and T-cell response gives us a more complete picture of a patient's immune response, and reveals that patients who can't generate antibodies as well as a healthy person are actually still protected by the COVID-19 vaccine."

The Penn researchers measured the antibody and T cell responses in 20 people with MS who were undergoing aCD20 treatment and compared them to a control group of healthy volunteers. They analyzed plasma and peripheral blood mononuclear cells samples at five points that ranged from prior to the first vaccine dose and 25-30 days after the second. 

The volunteers in the control group had a strong antibody response, but the antibody responses among the participants with MS varied. Thirty days after receiving their second vaccine dose, 85% of the MS participants had developed anti-spike antibodies, but only 50% had anti-receptor-binding domain antibodies. 

And among those who did generate an antibody response, it was generally weaker and more delayed compared to the responses in the control group. 

However, T cell responses were strong, especially among the MS participants who didn't generate anti-receptor-biding domain antibodies.

The timing of the MS participants' last aCD20 infusions, usually given every six months, seemed to influence their responses to the vaccine. Those with a higher percentage of circulating B cells prior to be being vaccinated had a stronger antibody response to the vaccine.

This particular finding will help guide doctors in advising MS and other immunocompromised patients on the best time to get the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers said.

They also acknowledged that vaccinated patients with MS might carry the coronavirus for a longer period of time due to their limited antibody response.

The study was published in Nature Medicine.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Vaccines Multiple Sclerosis Coronavirus Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. 49ers: Five matchups to watch
091421TreyLance

Travel

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Illness

One-third of Americans are in danger of developing kidney disease, but many don't know the risk factors
Kidney disease risk factors

TV

Kate Winslet's 'Mare of Easttown' performance lands her on Time's '100 Most Influential People' list
Kate Winslet Mare of Easttown

Development

More than 600 apartments, mixed-use space coming to the Navy Yard
91521 Chapel Block.png

Food & Drink

Cuba Libre celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with specialty menu, cocktails
Cuba Libre

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved