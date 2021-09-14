More Health:

September 14, 2021

Pennsylvania's data on 'breakthrough' cases underscores benefits of COVID-19 vaccines, officials say

Unvaccinated people make up 95% of hospitalizations and 97% of deaths caused by the coronavirus

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID-19 breakthrough cases Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

'Breakthrough' infections have made up just 6% of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the year, state health officials say. Above, Stephen Zorzi, of Pittman, New Jersey, gets a COVID-19 vaccine before a Flyers game.

Fully vaccinated people have been seven times less likely to contract the coronavirus and eight times less likely to die of COVID-19 than unvaccinated people since the start of the year, according to newly-released data on so-called "breakthrough" cases in Pennsylvania. 

The data — which reflect national figures released last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — underscore the vaccines' abilities to prevent severe illnesses. 

Unvaccinated people made up 94% of the 639,729 COVID-19 cases recorded between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, the data show. Fully vaccinated people accounted for just 35,389 cases. 

"No vaccine has 100% efficacy, so post-vaccination cases are to be expected," acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Tuesday at a press conference in Lancaster County. "It's important to also remember that COVID-19 vaccines were developed to help people stay out of the hospital and avoid death — not just positive cases."

Unvaccinated people made up 95% of the hospitalizations in the state, and 97% of COVID-related deaths. Just 213 of the 6,472 total deaths reported in 2021 were among vaccinated people. The hospitalization data was pulled from 55% of hospitals, but accounted for 69% of the state's acute care hospitals and 80% of the state's total hospital beds. 

"With more than 7 million people vaccinated, the data is clear. The vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe illness," Beam said. "My hope is that this data encourages everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to speak to their doctor about getting the vaccine as soon as possible."

State health officials did not include a breakdown showing the effect of the more contagious delta variant, which now accounts for 99% of COVID-19 cases nationwide.  

Data released last week by the CDC showed cases, hospitalizations and deaths are more common among fully vaccinated people since the delta variant began surging over the summer. But vaccinated people still were five times less likely to become infected by delta and 10 times less likely to be hospitalized or die. 

According to the CDC, 65% of eligible Pennsylvania residents are fully vaccinated. Nearly 82% have at least received one dose. 

Watch the full press conference here:

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Pennsylvania Coronavirus Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. 49ers: Five matchups to watch
091421TreyLance

Travel

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Prevention

Most people do not need COVID-19 booster shots, vaccine experts argue
COVID-19 booster controversy

TV

Leslie Odom Jr. to host Tony Awards' live concert event
Leslie Odom Jr. Tony Awards

Education

Penn, Swarthmore rank highly again on U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges lists
U.S. News & World Report best colleges list

Arts & Culture

Photo exhibit of razed Philly buildings is a call to action, artist says
Stop Demolishing Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved