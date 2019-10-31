Things to do on Halloween night in Philly

Happy Halloween to all the ghouls and goblins out there.

The holiday is here and while Philly has been partying since last weekend, there's still plenty going on tonight. Below are some things to do this evening if you're not handing out candy to trick-or-treaters or watching a scary movie.

Philadelphia Cider Week kicks off on Halloween night with a party at Kensington Quarters. You can pay-as-you-go for ciders or choose to purchase an all-you-can-drink pass at the door. Then after 11 p.m., the party moves next door to Bottle Bar East, where there will be karaoke.

Dress in your best costume and head to a place filled with skulls, human body parts preserved in jars and scary-looking medical instruments.



Tickets for the popular event include two alcoholic beverages, snacks and access to the full museum.

There's no need to skip your workout to celebrate Halloween. Instead, throw on a costume you can dance in and join in a flash mob.

You'll learn the steps at Philly Dance Fitness' Rittenhouse studio then head to the street to perform for trick-or-treaters.

Adults can go trick-or-treating by visiting these three locations to enjoy wine, spirits and beer with favorites like Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Peanut Chews and Hershey's Kisses.



BONUS: Check out these local beers to pair with your favorite Halloween candy.

Throw on a costume and start the night at Wood Street Pizza, which will be serving a special black sesame-crusted pizza from 5 to 11 p.m.

After dinner, walk to Love City Brewing for drink specials, food trucks and live music by After Dinner Mints from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Then, you'll want to end your night by dancing at The Trestle Inn. There will be a DJ, go-go dancers and drink specials all night, plus free admission.

The biergarten is partnering with Mainstay Brewery to host this year's party, which will kick off at 8 p.m.

Attendees are invited to dance and participate in a costume contest, where first place will receive a $150 gift card that can be used at any Starr restaurant and second place will receive a $100 Starr gift card.

If you haven't been to Nightmare Before Tinsel yet, you really need to stop by tonight. There are spider webs, green slime, skulls, masks, zombies and hundreds of creepy dolls.

Essentially, it's paradise for anyone who loves spooky season.

