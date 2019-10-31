More Events:

October 31, 2019

Things to do on Halloween night in Philly

Throw on a costume and head to a party tonight

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Halloween
Things to do on Halloween night in Philly Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Dare to explore Nightmare Before Tinsel in Midtown Village? That's just one way to spend Halloween night. Read our roundup to find out what else you can do to celebrate the holiday.

Happy Halloween to all the ghouls and goblins out there.

The holiday is here and while Philly has been partying since last weekend, there's still plenty going on tonight. Below are some things to do this evening if you're not handing out candy to trick-or-treaters or watching a scary movie.

Philadelphia Cider Week is back – and these are the events you can't miss

Philadelphia Cider Week kicks off on Halloween night with a party at Kensington Quarters. You can pay-as-you-go for ciders or choose to purchase an all-you-can-drink pass at the door. Then after 11 p.m., the party moves next door to Bottle Bar East, where there will be karaoke.

Fifth annual Mischief at the Mütter to take place Halloween night

Dress in your best costume and head to a place filled with skulls, human body parts preserved in jars and scary-looking medical instruments.

Tickets for the popular event include two alcoholic beverages, snacks and access to the full museum.

You can be part of Philly Dance Fitness' Halloween flash mob

There's no need to skip your workout to celebrate Halloween. Instead, throw on a costume you can dance in and join in a flash mob.

You'll learn the steps at Philly Dance Fitness' Rittenhouse studio then head to the street to perform for trick-or-treaters.

Jet Wine Bar, Bluebird Distilling and Philadelphia Brewing Co. offering creative candy pairings for Halloween

Adults can go trick-or-treating by visiting these three locations to enjoy wine, spirits and beer with favorites like Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Peanut Chews and Hershey's Kisses.

BONUS: Check out these local beers to pair with your favorite Halloween candy.

Head to Callowhill on Halloween night for pizza, beer and dancing

Throw on a costume and start the night at Wood Street Pizza, which will be serving a special black sesame-crusted pizza from 5 to 11 p.m. 

After dinner, walk to Love City Brewing for drink specials, food trucks and live music by After Dinner Mints from 7 p.m. to midnight. 

Then, you'll want to end your night by dancing at The Trestle Inn. There will be a DJ, go-go dancers and drink specials all night, plus free admission.

Frankford Hall throwing Halloween party

The biergarten is partnering with Mainstay Brewery to host this year's party, which will kick off at 8 p.m.

Attendees are invited to dance and participate in a costume contest, where first place will receive a $150 gift card that can be used at any Starr restaurant and second place will receive a $100 Starr gift card.

Tinsel is now a Halloween-themed bar for October

If you haven't been to Nightmare Before Tinsel yet, you really need to stop by tonight. There are spider webs, green slime, skulls, masks, zombies and hundreds of creepy dolls.

Essentially, it's paradise for anyone who loves spooky season.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Halloween Philadelphia Bars

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid wears Karl-Anthony Towns fight as badge of honor: 'I was built for this city'
Joel-Embiid_103019_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

What they're saying: Grading the Eagles at the trade deadline and looking at moves they can still make
Howie-Roseman-Eagles_103019_usat

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved