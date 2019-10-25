You can be part of Philly Dance Fitness' Halloween flash mob

Don't want to skip your workout on Halloween?

This Philly Dance Fitness class will ensure you work up a sweat, while also celebrating the holiday – and it's only $5 to participate.

Class will start at 5 p.m. at the Rittenhouse studio, where an instructor will lead an easy-to-follow cardio routine before teaching attendees a short combination of simple hip-hop moves.

By the end of the hour, everyone should be ready to travel a few blocks and perform the routine in view of passing trick-or-treaters. Class attendees will form the flash mob at Delancey and Croskey streets.

Costumes, especially zombie ones, are strongly encouraged. Philly Dance Fitness just asks participants to make sure they can dance in them.



If interested, you can sign up online.

Thursday, Oct. 31

5-7 p.m. | $5 per person

Philly Dance Fitness: Rittenhouse

1624 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146



