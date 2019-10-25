More Events:

October 25, 2019

You can be part of Philly Dance Fitness' Halloween flash mob

No need to skip your workout on Oct. 31

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dance Fitness Halloween flash mob Photo by Samantha Weisburg/on Unsplash

Philly Dance Fitness is hosting a class on Halloween that will turn into a flash mob on the streets in Rittenhouse.

Don't want to skip your workout on Halloween? 

This Philly Dance Fitness class will ensure you work up a sweat, while also celebrating the holiday – and it's only $5 to participate.

Class will start at 5 p.m. at the Rittenhouse studio, where an instructor will lead an easy-to-follow cardio routine before teaching attendees a short combination of simple hip-hop moves.

By the end of the hour, everyone should be ready to travel a few blocks and perform the routine in view of passing trick-or-treaters. Class attendees will form the flash mob at Delancey and Croskey streets.

Costumes, especially zombie ones, are strongly encouraged. Philly Dance Fitness just asks participants to make sure they can dance in them.

If interested, you can sign up online.

Halloween Flash Mob

Thursday, Oct. 31
5-7 p.m. | $5 per person
Philly Dance Fitness: Rittenhouse
1624 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

