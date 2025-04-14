More Culture:

April 14, 2025

Leslie Odom Jr. to reprise role of Aaron Burr in Broadway's 'Hamilton' this fall

The actor, who grew up in Philadelphia, will join the production at Richard Rodgers Theatre from Sept. 9 through Nov. 23.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Broadway
Leslie Odom Jr., who grew up in Philly, will return to his Tony-winning role as Aaron Burr in Broadway musical 'Hamilton' from Sept. 9 through Nov. 23. Above, Odom as Burr in a recorded 2016 performance of 'Hamilton' that's streaming on Disney+.

Leslie Odom Jr. will be back in the "room where it happens" this fall when he returns to the Broadway musical "Hamilton" to reprise his Tony-winning role as the anti-hero Aaron Burr for the first time in nearly a decade. 

Odom, who grew up in Philly's East Oak Lane neighborhood and attended the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, will play Burr from Sept. 9 through Nov. 23. The announcement of Odom's return comes as "Hamilton" celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Broadway.

MORE: Movie on love story of Hershey Company founder and his wife to begin filming in Pa.

Starting in September, Odom, who was added to Philly's Walk of Fame in 2023, will join the production at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre, where "Hamilton" has been playing since its Broadway debut in 2015. Tickets for Odom's limited run as Burr can be purchased online.

"Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming," Odom said in a release. "I’m so grateful for the chance to step back into the room — especially during this anniversary moment — and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many."

"Hamilton," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and based on the biography of Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow, tracks the rise and fall of Hamilton, the "$10 founding father without a father," by blending hip-hop, jazz and R&B music with fast-paced choreography. The musical tells Hamilton's story from orphan immigrant to George Washington's "right-hand man" during the Revolutionary War and the first U.S. secretary of the treasury. It ends with Hamilton's death at the hands of his friend turned political rival Burr, who acts as a foil to Hamilton's go-getter attitude with his willingness to "wait for it." 

Odom first played Burr in the off-Broadway "Hamilton" production, before joining the original cast when the show hit Broadway. He left the show in 2016 at the same time as Miranda, who played Hamilton. For his role as Burr, Odom won a Tony Award and a Grammy Award. He was also nominated for an Emmy, for a recording of a 2016 "Hamilton" performance that began streaming on Disney+ in 2020. "Hamilton" has also toured through Philly, most recently playing at the Academy of Music last year. Odom's upcoming stint on Broadway will be his first time reprising his "Hamilton" role.

