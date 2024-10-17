'Hamilton' is returning to Philly – and lucky fans can score $10 tickets

Some lucky "Hamilton" fans will have the opportunity to "raise a glass to freedom" without breaking the bank when the Broadway show returns to Philadelphia later this fall.

"Hamilton" is playing at the Academy of Music from Tuesday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Nov. 23. Weekly lotteries are being held to offer 40 discounted tickets, priced at $10 each, to every performance. The first lottery opens at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, on the "Hamilton" website and smartphone app. It closes at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The first lottery offers tickets to shows scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Nov. 3. Subsequent lotteries begin every Friday at 10 a.m. and close the following Thursday at noon. Lottery winners will be notified on Thursdays between noon and 4 p.m. They will have two hours to claim and pay for up to two tickets.

Not wanting to test the lottery? Regular tickets can be purchased on Ensemble Arts' website.

"Hamilton," which made its Broadway debut in 2015, was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is based on the biography of Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. The musical follows the rise and fall of Hamilton, the "$10 founding father without a father," by blending hip-hop, jazz and R&B music with fast-paced choreography. It tells the story of an orphan who went on to become George Washington's "right-hand man" during the Revolutionary War and the first U.S. secretary of the treasury, and ends with his death at the hands of his political rival Aaron Burr.

The show has earned various awards — including 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama — and a filmed 2016 performance was released as a Disney+ movie. "Hamilton" previously passed through Philadelphia, with performances at the Academy of Music in 2021 and the Forrest Theatre in 2019.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, to Saturday, Nov. 23Times and ticket prices varyAcademy of Music240 S. Broad St.