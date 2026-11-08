Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game

After yet another ugly loss, this time at home to the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles have now lost seven straight games. They probably aren't going to win the Super Bowl this season. As always, win or lose, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Hail Mary' Award 🙏: Nick Sirianni and Joe Milton

With the Eagles' offense sputtering over the last three games with Tanner McKee under center, Nick Sirianni turned to Joe Milton, who the team signed off of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad 23 days ago.

Milton is a huge quarterback at 6'5, 246 pounds, with a cannon arm and some ability as a runner. Could he spark a lifeless Eagles offense?

Narrator: "He could not."

Milton finished 18 of 34 for 169 yards, 0 TDs, and 0 INTs. He did run 9 times for 64 yards, but he lost a fumble and was sacked 7 times.

Ironically, with the game on the line down 8 with the ball at their own 44 yard line and 6 seconds to play, the Eagles had a chance at one last Hail Mary. It might've been fun to see Milton show off his cannon arm, but he was sacked, and that was the ballgame.

2) The 'Same Old, Same Old' Award 🔁: The Eagles' offense

The Eagles had just 220 yards of total offense. 13 first downs. A paltry 3.3 yards per play. And they were on the field nine and a half fewer minutes than the Giants. The offense has been awful all season, the coaching staff has no answers, etc.

I feel like I can prewrite this award every week and just fill in the numbers.

3) The 'Improvement!' Award 🎉🍾: The defense

One could pick out a number of plays where this player or that player had a bad play or two, but overall the defense played well. They held the Giants to 243 yards, 15 first downs, 3.8 yards per play, and they had 6 sacks.

There was a stretch where they forced five punts on five consecutive drives. Four of those drives were three-and-outs, and the fifth was only four plays. They kept giving the offense bites at the apple, and the offense kept giving the ball right back.

4) The 'MMMMMMMM DRRRRRRROP' Award 🧈: Makai Lemon

Makai Lemon had 6 catches for 61 yards. He led the Eagles in receiving yards. He also had a couple of drops, one of which was on the final drive on a play that he had a lot of room to run if he had made the catch.

Lemon isn't big or fast, but one of his appealing traits coming out of USC was that he had hands of glue. If he's not going to make explosive plays, Lemon has to at least excel at catching the football, and on Sunday he did not.

5) The 'Another One' Award 🩼: Zack Baun

Baun left the game with a back injury and did not return. To be determined on the severity of that injury.

But obviously, the Eagles have been absolutely destroyed by injuries this season. Against the Giants, they were without Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Jihaad Campbell, and like five running backs.

6) The 'MVP to LVP' Award 📈📉: Braden Mann

Braden Mann had an 86-yard punt, a 60-yard punt, and a 56-yard punt.

He was pretty much the only Eagles player to get excited about in this game.

Eagles fans should chant M-V-P when Braden Mann is about to punt the way fans at basketball games do when the best player is shooting free throws. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 8, 2026

And then... he dropped a snap (it was high but certainly catchable), picked it up, ran for his life for a moment, and then punted it -2 yards, lol.

7) The 'It's Been a While' Award 🗓️: The Giants' last win in Philly

The Giants last won a game in Philadelphia in 2013. In that matchup Michael Vick got hurt, and Matt Barkley played most of the game. He fumbled three times and threw an INT. The Giants kicked five field goals, winning 15-7, with the Eagles' lone score coming on a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter by Najee Goode.

The ugliness of this game mirrored that one. So, I dunno, it's kinda funny that the Giants can only win in Philly when the Eagles are on their third quarterback.

8) The 'NFC Least' Award 🦨: The Eagles

After the Eagles' Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Eagles optimists were hopeful that the Birds could climb back into the playoff hunt by winning games against their division rivals Week 7 (Cowboys), Week 8 (Commanders), and Week 9 (Giants).

They lost all three by a combined score of 84-42. The Eagles are very clearly the worst team in the worst division in the NFL.

9) The 'SELL!' Award 🤝: Howie Roseman

It's been clear for weeks that the Eagles' clear best path was to punt on the rest of the 2026 season by trading still-valuable players who are not in the team's long-term plans and maximizing future assets. There shouldn't be a single objector anymore.

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST. Eagles' fans attention over the next two days will turn to Howie.

10) The 'Big Winners' Award 🙌: Eagles fans, during the bye week

The Eagles have their bye Week 10. For a lot of fans, anger has already given way to apathy, but most of you still watch. Next weekend, you don't have to.

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