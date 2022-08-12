Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the New York Jets in preseason game No. 1, and the important thing is that it's over. The Eagles lost, for the record, 24-21. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Perfection' Award 📈: Jalen Hurts

On the Eagles' opening drive, Jalen Hurts went 6 for 6 for 80 yards and TD pass to Dallas Goedert, for a perfect QB rating of 158.3. Quez Watkins made a nice toe-tap catch along the sideline on Hurts' first throw of the night, which was on the run to his right.

The Eagles were expected to play "a series or two," according to Nick Sirianni, but after the successful opening drive, the first-team offense was done.

Hurts verdict: Emphatic stock up. 📈

2) The 'That's F****** B*******!!!' Award 🤬: Nick Sirianni

On the opening drive, Hurts took a big, late hit out of bounds by linebacker Quincy Williams.

Nick Sirianni was not happy. You don't have to be an expert lipreader to see what he yelling.

It appears Sirianni was yelling at Jets head coach Robert Saleh, as if Saleh has a video game controller and he pressed the hit stick button to make Williams hit Hurts out of bounds. Whatever. I like the fire.

3) The 'Shut It Down' Award 🚪: The Eagles' starters

It looks like Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson's season might be over, as he may have torn an ACL.

That should serve as a reminder that these games are meaningless, and it might be best for the Eagles to just shut down their starters for the rest of the preseason.

4) The 'Good Start' Award 👍: Kyzir White

On the Jets' first play of the game, White slithered through some traffic and made a nice tackle. A few plays later, he picked off Zach Wilson on a nice read and finish.

Oh and by the way, on the play prior to that, T.J. Edwards had a tackle for loss. Linebackers can make plays?

5) The 'Gamer' Award 🧠: Nakobe Dean

Dean has had a very quiet training camp, but he came to life under the lights, making 5 tackles.

Sometimes in games, smart players just let their instincts take over.

6) The 'Showcase' Award 🎭: Jalen Reagor

Reagor got four targets in the first half and a few opportunities in the return game. It felt like the Eagles were purposely trying to showcase him for potential trade suitors. He finished with 3 catches for 26 yards.

7) The 'Next Kelce' Award 👨🏻‍🤝‍👨🏻: Cam Jurgens

Jurgens had some obviously impressive moments in his rookie debut. I'm looking forward to writing my "gifs and stuff" piece on him in the next few days, but he had his share of blocks down the field that were reminiscent of Jason Kelce, who is out at the moment with an elbow injury.

8) The 'Flip Flop' Award 🩴: Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett

Minshew has had a shaky training camp, and he had a decent outing. Sinnett has had a good camp, and he had a shaky outing, though he did lead an almost game-winning touchdown drive.

I think Minshew's job as the No. 2 quarterback is safe.

9) The 'Pretzel' Award 🥨: A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown was eating pretzels on the sideline in the second half.

These are the real observations you came for.

10) The 'Marked Safe' Award 🦺: The Eagles' most important players

I guess we could find out at a later time that an important player got hurt in this game, but as of now, it looks like they avoided any significant injuries, which is the most important thing.

