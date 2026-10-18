Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Panthers game

The Philadelphia Eagles are losers of four straight after an embarrassing effort at home against the Carolina Panthers, and their season is beginning to spiral out of control. As always, win or lose, we hand out 10 awards...

1) The 'Domination' Award 💪: Eagles opponents

During their four-game losing streak, the Eagles haven't gained more than 250 yards in any game, or allowed fewer than 375 yards in any game.

Opponent Eagles yards Opponent yards Week 3: Bears 248 375 Week 4: Rams 172 415 Week 5: Jaguars 232 408 Week 6: Panthers 222 399 TOTAL 874 1597



That would be a four-game yardage differential of -723 .

Eagles optimists noted all week that the Eagles "almost beat the Rams and Jaguars," and that they were "just a couple of plays away from being 4-1." And that is true, I suppose. The Eagles did nearly win those games. Of course, if they had, they would have been lucky as hell to do so, given that the Rams outgained them by 243 yards and the Jaguars outgained them by 177.

In games that they were thoroughly outgained by the Bears and Panthers, the scoreboard was a little more congruent to the way the Eagles haven't been able to move the ball vs. how their opponents have.

The reality is that the Eagles have been dominated during this streak. Certainly, injuries and other circumstances like Lane Johnson's retirement haven't helped, but they're just not a good football team, and it's hard to see how that will change.

2) The 'Not Even Good' Award 🤷‍♂️: The Panthers

The Panthers were 8-9 last season with a -69 point differential. They haven't had a winning season since 2017. They gave up 59 points to the Bears Week 1.

They do have a decent quarterback and some skill position players, but they have a depleted offensive line and they were missing their top two edge defenders and their top two cornerbacks. We're not exactly talking about the '85 Bears or the Greatest Show on Turf Rams here.

And yet, the Eagles were 3.5-point underdogs to this team, and in reality that line should've probably been even higher.

The Eagles' schedule ahead is "easy." Except that the "easy" teams on their schedule are probably looking at the Eagles as their "easy" team on the schedule.

3) The 'All He Does Is Win' Award 🏅: Jalen Hurts

Since Jalen Hurts became the starter in 2021, the Eagles are 3-7 (2-4 in games the Eagles weren't resting starters) when Hurts doesn't play.

Obviously, any team's record isn't going to be great whenever the backup has to start, but certainly, Hurts matters.

With Hurts on IR due to a superficial blood clot, Tanner McKee got the start. He looked, well, like a backup.

Hurts is a very polarizing player. He has detractors who go way overboard in nitpicking his flaws. He also has fans who think he's infallible. Whatever it is that you think of Hurts, the Eagles missed him on Sunday.

4) The 'Momentum Killer' Award 🔫: Jake Majors

The Eagles actually found some momentum for a hot second in this game. They scored a touchdown, with Tanner McKee finding DeVonta Smith down the right sideline. The Panthers then failed to field the ensuing kickoff cleanly and were tackled at their own 11. Then they hit a crappy 39-yard punt, and the Eagles suddenly had the ball near midfield with a chance to take the lead.

The crowd was into it!

And then...

Jake Majors dribbled a snap back to McKee, and all McKee could do was fall on the ball and take a loss of 12. That drive was over before it even began.

5) The 'What Happened?' Award 😔: Cooper DeJean

Over the first two years of his career, DeJean was an elite tackler. This season, not so much. He has missed a whole lot of tackles this season, and he added to the tally on Sunday, most notably on a 4th-down run by Chuba Hubbard that sustained what would eventually be a TD drive. Cooper was a First-Team All-Pro in 2025. He likely won't repeat as one in 2026.

6) The 'Miscommunication' Award 🙊: Cooper DeJean and Riq Woolen (and Vic Fangio?)

The Panthers were able to put the game out of reach on a 19-yard TD pass to TE Tommy Tremble, who was left WIDE OPEN down the middle of the field.

No. 2 on the day for Tommy Tremble!



CARvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/k2atMk31qb — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

Asked what happened on that play, DeJean merely said, "Miscommunication."

It looked like DeJean expected Riq Woolen to take Tremble, but ultimately, nobody did, and it was an easy TD. You can see DeJean and Woolen both pointing at Tremble, like, "You get him," lol.

That's not the first time that has happened this season. A similar bust involving DeJean and Woolen happened against the Bears:

Motion flips the passing strength of the formation and then DeJean/Woolen both take the same receiver, leaving Kalif Raymond wide open. I'm not sure who messes up here, but either way you would like to see Mukuba recognize it and help out. None of that happens and it turns into a… pic.twitter.com/NMvvMofxDD — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) September 29, 2026

7) The 'Tankathon' Award 🪖: The Eagles, the rest of the season

Perhaps opposing offenses have exploited a flaw in Vic Fangio's scheme.

The Eagles' own draft pick might be pretty high next offseason for the first time in a while. If the season ended following their loss to the Panthers (not including whatever happens in the NFL's late afternoon games), the Eagles would pick eighth in the 2027 Draft. Via Tankathon:

It's maybe worth bookmarking the Tankathon page.

8) The 'Juiceless' Award ⛔🧃: Eagles vs. Cowboys, next Monday night

Before the season began, the Eagles' Week 7 matchup against the Cowboys felt like it had the potential to be a big "ratings bonanza" game. Now? Meh, who cares?

9) The 'Flexed' Award 👋: Eagles vs. Commanders, the following Sunday night

In Week 8, the Eagles are scheduled to face the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. The league has to decide if they want to flex that game out of Sunday Night Football and demote it to 1:00 p.m.

Spoiler: That's a no-brainer.

10) The 'Bad, Boring, and Apathetic' Award: The Eagles viewing experience

Postgame, before he even got to his locker, Jordan Mailata announced loudly that he was ready for his interview, and he stood in the middle of the locker room taking questions for about 15 minutes. He said that he didn't see focus or "want to" from the Eagles' offense.

Yikes. Nick Sirianni has hung his hat on the slogan, "Tough. Detailed. Together." That one of the only still-standing star players on his offense said that he didn't see "want to" from teammates is pretty damning.

In addition to being bad and boring, there's also perhaps some apathy bleeding in as well? There was certainly apathy from the fans in attendance, as the Linc was basically cleared out by the two-minute warning.

When the fans are angry, that isn't great. When they're apathetic, that's when heads roll.

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