Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Rams game

In Week 12, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated another opponent, this time the Los Angeles Rams, on their way to a seventh straight win.

As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Superhero' Award 🦸: Saquon Barkley

Barkley had 26 carries for 255 yards and 2 TDs, and added 4 catches on 4 targets for 47 yards. He finished with 302 (!) yards from scrimmage. Here were 70 of those yards:

And here were 72 more of those yards:

On the season, Barkley has 223 carries for 1392 yards, and 10 TDs. He also has 27 catches for 257 yards and 2 TDs. He is on pace for 2151 rushing yards. The NFL record is 2105, by Eric Dickerson in 1984.

He should be the NFL favorite for MVP honors.

2) The 'Huge Bummer' Award 😔: Brandon Graham

The win came at a cost, as the team may have lost Brandon Graham for the season with a torn triceps.

Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. If indeed his season is over, Graham will have finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.

He had a sack on a third down in the second quarter that led to a Rams punt.

3) The 'Mismatch' Award: A.J. Brown

Brown had 6 catches on 7 targets for 109 yards and a TD. The Eagles ran the ball 45 times vs. 22 pass attempts, so Brown didn't get many opportunities, but it was clear that the Rams didn't have any corners who could match up with him.

The Eagles were missing DeVonta Smith for this matchup, and it didn't matter.

4) The Adjustment Award 🔧: Vic Fangio

On their first two drives, the Rams moved the ball well against the Eagles defense. They gained 53 yards on 5 plays on their first drive, with ended with a lost fumble by Kyren Williams.

On their second drive, they drove 70 yards on 9 plays for a TD.

Two drives, 14 plays, 123 yards.

But as he has done during the Eagles' winning streak, Vic Fangio adjusted, and the defense played far better the rest of the game. On their next four drives during the first half, the Rams ran 10 plays for -6 yards.

5) The Feastin'™️' Award 🍗: Milton Williams and the Eagles' pass rush

The Eagles sacked Matthew Stafford 5 times. Milton Williams had 2, while Graham, Josh Sweat and Nakobe Dean each had 1.

And when they didn't get home, the Eagles' pass rush often forced Stafford into rushed throws that ended up as incompletions.

6) The 'Nope' Award 🙅‍♂️: The Eagles' 3rd down defense

Remember when the Eagles would seemingly give up endless third-down conversions? Well, the Rams were 0 for 8 on third down. That's been a trend.

• Rams: 0/8

• Commanders: 3/12

• Cowboys: 3/14

• Jaguars: 3/10

That would be 9 for 44, or 20.5%.

7) The 'Not a Safety' Award 🚫🦺: Cooper DeJean

Cooper DeJean is just really good. Example No. 1:

And example No. 2:

The Eagles struck gold with Quinyon Mitchell in Round 1 and DeJean in Round 2. It still blows my mind that DeJean was not a first-round pick.

8) The 'No Big Mistakes' Award: Jalen Hurts

Hurts was 15 of 22 for 179 yards, 1 TD, and 0 INTs. He also ran 12 times for 39 yards. On a night when Barkley was dominating, Hurts did well not to turn the ball over.

He now has just one INT in the last 7 games.

9) The Domination Award: The Eagles, during their winning streak

I'm just going to update this chart every week until the Eagles finally don't dominate their opponent:

Eagles opponent Eagles yards Opponent yards Differential Browns 372 244 +128 At Giants 339 119 +220 At Bengals 397 280 +117 Jaguars 447 215 +232 At Cowboys 348 146 +202 Commanders 434 264 +170 At Rams 481 290 +191 TOTAL 2818 1558 +1260

During their seven game winning streak, the Eagles have outgained their opponents by a combined 1260 yards.

10) The 'Just About On Lock' Award 🔒: The 2 seed

In addition to the Eagles' win, the Commanders lost to the Cowboys. The updated NFC East standings:

NFC East Record Div record GB Eagles 9-2 3-0 - Commanders 7-5 2-2 2.5 Cowboys 4-7 2-1 5 Giants 2-9 0-4 8



The Commanders' loss was particularly damaging because it came against a divisional opponent. The Eagles hold a head-to-head advantage over the Commanders, and they have a 3-0 record in the division, while the Commanders are now 2-2 in divisional play. Even if the Commanders are able to beat the Eagles Week 16, evening the head-to-head series, the Eagles would only need to beat the Cowboys and Giants at home to clinch the tiebreaker.

It's also noteworthy that the Eagles have a three-game edge over the leaders in the NFC West (the Seahawks) and NFC South (the Falcons), who are both 6-5.

The Eagles are a good bet to at least earn the 2 seed, while they continue to apply pressure to the 10-1 Lions for the 1 seed.