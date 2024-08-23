More News:

1 dead, 13 displaced after multiple homes catch fire in Harrowgate

2 people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they made an arrest but did not say how it was connected to the fire.

By Chris Compendio
Kensington rowhouse fire Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A woman was killed and two people were injured after a fire broke out in a rowhouse on the 1800 block of East Russell Street Friday morning. Police say a man was arrested but it is unclear how the arrest was connected to the fire.

An elderly woman was killed in a fire that injured two others and displaced a total of 13 people in the Harrowgate neighborhood near Kensington Friday morning.

The fire began in a rowhouse on the 1800 block of East Russell Street around 4:30 a.m. The blaze spread to four surrounding homes on both sides of the rowhouse.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to rescue residents who had evacuated to rooftops. Responders found the woman on the second floor of the home where the fire originally began.

Medics treated two injured people for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators have not identified the woman who died in the fire. Red Cross and the Salvation Army are supporting individuals displaced by the fire, NBC10 reports.

Philadelphia Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker told NBC10 that firefighters are unsure how many people lived in the home that initially caught fire, but they did not find any working smoke detectors in the home.

Police told NBC that an individual was arrested in connection to the fire, but Walker also told the station that it was unclear how the arrest was linked to the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said.

