Thanksgiving weekend is also Harry Potter weekend on USA Network

There's lots to look forward to over Thanksgiving weekend: a delicious meal, getting to hang with family and friends, time off work and shopping deals.

Now, add to the list a Harry Potter movie marathon on TV. Just because Freeform no longer airs Harry Potter Weekend, it doesn't mean it's gone for good. USA Network is stepping up to fill the void.

The channel will air "Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them" then all eight Harry Potter movies in the franchise. Below is the full schedule.

Thursday, Nov. 28

9 a.m. — "Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them"

11:52 a.m. — "Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone"

3:19 p.m. — "Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets"

7 p.m. — "Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban"

Friday, Nov. 29

6:30 a.m. — "Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets"

10:11 a.m. — "Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban"

1:10 p.m. — "Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire"

4:35 p.m. — "Harry Potter & The Order of the Phoenix"

7:35 p.m. — "Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince"

Saturday, Nov. 30

10:30 a.m. — "Harry Potter & The Order of the Phoenix"

1:31 p.m. — "Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince"

4:48 p.m. — "Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows, Part 1"

8:10 p.m. — "Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows, Part 2"

