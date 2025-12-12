More Events:

December 12, 2025

Harry Potter movie nights run Tuesdays through January at Libertee Grounds

Revisit the full film series during weekly 7 p.m. screenings through Jan. 27.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fans of the wizarding world can revisit the full “Harry Potter” film series during weekly movie nights at Libertee Grounds, running Tuesday evenings through Jan. 27.

The series opened Dec. 9 with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Upcoming screenings continue in order, concluding with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” All screenings begin at 7 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged, and butterbeer is available during the events.

The movie nights are part of Libertee Grounds’ seasonal programming, which runs from Nov. 6 through Jan. 31. During that time, the venue has transformed its dining room, lounges, and Uptown and Downtown mini-golf courses with holiday-themed decor inspired by Philadelphia landmarks and seasonal traditions. The venue also offers holiday mini golf and seasonal drinks. 

Screening schedule:
• Dec. 9: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
• Dec. 16: “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”
• Dec. 23: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”
• Dec. 30: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”
• Jan. 6: “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”
• Jan. 13: “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”
• Jan. 20: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”
• Jan. 27: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

Harry Potter Movie Nights

Tuesdays through Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
Libertee Grounds
1600 W Girard Ave Suite C5
Philadelphia, PA 19130

