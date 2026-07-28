Delaware County man arrested after allegedly leaving voicemails threatening to 'hunt' sheriff

A Havertown man has been arrested after making violent threats toward Delaware County Sheriff Siddiq Kamara, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Sean Keenan, 40, allegedly left voicemails at the sheriff’s office on Saturday, July 18, in which he used racial slurs, repeated the phrase "death to Islam" and threatened to "hunt" Kamara.

The two messages were received from Keenan's personal and work phone numbers, according to Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse.

"I’m going to hunt you like I go hunting in Alaska," Keenan allegedly said in one of the messages. "I’m going to find your trail and I’m going to snipe you when you least expect it, and I’m going to force feed you your intestines."

Kamara, a Muslim, said to law enforcement that the calls left him "deeply concerned" for the safety of himself and his family, according to a criminal complaint. He also said he did not recognize the voice on the phone line or suspect any motive for leaving the messages.

“The words used in the voicemails to Sheriff Kamara were vile, disgusting and completely unacceptable,” Rouse said in a statement. “There is a time when language crosses the line into criminal behavior and that is exactly what we have here. Threats of violence, most especially racially motivated violence, have no place in Delaware County, regardless of who the intended victim may be.”

Investigators with the DA’s office conducted searches for the phone numbers through public databases and traced them back to Keenan’s address in Havertown.

When officers conducted a search in Keenan’s home, the man admitted to making the calls, using a racial slur and threatening “death to Islam,” according to the complaint.

Keenan was arrested on Tuesday and charged with terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, harassment and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7.

Kamara released a statement via Instagram on Tuesday applauding the arrest and advocating for anyone who makes similar threats be prosecuted to the "fullest extent of the law."

"What makes this case particularly troubling is that the defendant is not from some distant place," Kamara said. "According to the charges, he is a resident of Delaware County — our neighbor, someone who lives in the same communities we do. That should remind all of us that hatred, violent rhetoric and threats are not problems that exist somewhere else. They can exist here, and when they do, we have a responsibility to confront them."