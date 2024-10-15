More Events:

October 15, 2024

Dilworth Park transforms for fall this week with hay maze, happy hours and shopping

The Maze Days festivities run from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Fall
maze dilworth park BeauMonde Originals/Center City District

The free hay maze, part of Dilworth Park's Maze Days events, is open from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Dilworth Park transforms into an autumnal wonderland this week with the opening of the free hay maze and fall market.

Maze Days will be open 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 27. Explore the kid-friendly maze on the park's lawn, set against the backdrop of City Hall. Also shop at the event's fall market and relax with a drink from the Dilworth Park beer garden during happy hours scheduled Wednesday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Oct. 25.

MORE: Museum of Illusions to host trick-or-treating throughout Halloween week

During each of the next two Saturdays – Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 – Maze Days will host live music, fresh apple cider making sessions, a stein-hoisting contest, scary movie screenings, a magic show, and other activities. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Free Library of Philadelphia will hold story time for kids in the hay maze, and at noon on  Wednesday, Oct. 23, there will be pumpkin carving demonstrations.

The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market takes over Dilworth Park through Oct. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Vendors and artists will sell their goods and creations, as well as food for people and pets.

The first happy hour on Oct. 23 is a pet-friendly Yappy Hour with complimentary pet photography and adoptable dogs via Philly PAWS. Oct. 24 is Singles Night at the beer garden, featuring a mingling event – registration is required in advance – and Friday's happy hour will have a haunted theme, with spooky poems and free face painting. Happy Hours take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and are only for those 21 and older. 

Dilworth Park's fall transformation replaces the CityPickle pop-up's temporary pickleball courts that had been set up in the park since September before closing last weekend.

Maze Days

Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 27
9 a.m.-9 p.m. (opens at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17) | Free to attend
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Fall Philadelphia Kid-friendly Dilworth Park Center City

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

History

Revolutionary War soldier's rare sword to be displayed in Philly

Revolutionary War Soldier

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

Adult Health

Millions of adults have ADHD — and many more suspect they do, too

undiagnosed adult adhd

Entertainment

TV star Larry Wilmore mixes magic with comedy for Philly show

Larry Wilmore

Sixers

Instant observations: Paul George suffers left knee hyperextension in Sixers' preseason win vs. Hawks

Paul George 10.14.24

Entertainment

Kevin Hart adds fourth 'Acting My Age' comedy show at The Met

Kevin Hart The Met

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved