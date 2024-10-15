Dilworth Park transforms for fall this week with hay maze, happy hours and shopping

Dilworth Park transforms into an autumnal wonderland this week with the opening of the free hay maze and fall market.

Maze Days will be open 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 27. Explore the kid-friendly maze on the park's lawn, set against the backdrop of City Hall. Also shop at the event's fall market and relax with a drink from the Dilworth Park beer garden during happy hours scheduled Wednesday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Oct. 25.

During each of the next two Saturdays – Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 – Maze Days will host live music, fresh apple cider making sessions, a stein-hoisting contest, scary movie screenings, a magic show, and other activities. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Free Library of Philadelphia will hold story time for kids in the hay maze, and at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23, there will be pumpkin carving demonstrations.

The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market takes over Dilworth Park through Oct. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Vendors and artists will sell their goods and creations, as well as food for people and pets.

The first happy hour on Oct. 23 is a pet-friendly Yappy Hour with complimentary pet photography and adoptable dogs via Philly PAWS. Oct. 24 is Singles Night at the beer garden, featuring a mingling event – registration is required in advance – and Friday's happy hour will have a haunted theme, with spooky poems and free face painting. Happy Hours take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and are only for those 21 and older.

Dilworth Park's fall transformation replaces the CityPickle pop-up's temporary pickleball courts that had been set up in the park since September before closing last weekend.

Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 27

9 a.m.-9 p.m. (opens at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17) | Free to attend

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia