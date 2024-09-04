More Events:

September 04, 2024

Pop-up pickleball courts will return to Dilworth Park next week

From Sept. 9 to Oct. 13, players can rent the Center City spaces for $30-$40 per hour and attend clinics.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Pickleball courts Dilworth Park Provided Image/CityPickle via HersheyPhoto

Pop-up pickleball courts will appear at Dilworth Park from Sept. 9 through Oct. 13. Players can rent courts up to a week in advance for clinics, open play or private events.

Before officials set up the ice rink for the winter, pickleball will be making a pit stop at Dilworth Park.

From Sept. 9 to Oct. 13, CityPickle will return with professional-sized courts set up outside of City Hall that will be available daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., weather permitting. 

Reservations can be made up to one week in advance for one-hour clinics, open play or court rentals for up to eight players at a time. Clinics are $30 per hour, open play is $30 for two hours and court rentals are $40 per hour. Paddles can be rented for an additional $6 per person. 

CityPickle, which sets up shop at multiple locations in New York City, came to Philadelphia last year as its first expansion outside its home market. The pickleball provider said it's also looking to partner with local nonprofits for free pickleball programming and is searching for a space for a permanent pickleball club in the city. The club, which they're hoping to get started in 2025, would feature indoor and outdoor courts, a full bar and food options. 

“CityPickle’s return to Dilworth Park at City Hall marks an exciting time for us as we look to permanently expand to Philadelphia,” said CityPickle co-founders Mary Cannon and Erica Desai in a statement. “It’s our goal to bring the joy of pickleball to cities across the U.S., and we could not think of a better place than Philadelphia, which we both personally love.” 

Pop-Up Pickleball

Sept. 9-Oct. 13

$30-$40 per hour | 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, weather permitting

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia

