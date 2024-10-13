Museum of Illusions to host trick-or-treating throughout Halloween week

This spooky season, the Museum of Illusions Philadelphia is offering both tricks and treats, as it transforms with eerie decor and gives out free candy to guests.

The optical illusion museum, located at 401 Market Street, has added family-friendly Halloween twists to its everyday exhibits. Also, from Monday, Oct. 28, through Thursday, Oct. 31, guests can get a head start on their trick-or-treating by picking up candy at the museum.

MORE: It's Halloween all October at Franklin Square with Spooky Mini Golf, fountain light shows and free pumpkins for kids

Trick-or-treaters can swing by the museum between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and pick up complementary candy from the front desk. No ticket is required to grab your free candy, but will be necessary to enter the museum and see the spooky optical illusions and photo ops.



One of the installations with a Halloween makeover is the "Head on a Platter," which makes it look like guests are being served for dinner. Also transformed for the season are the colorful, spinning "Vortex Tunnel" and the "Ames Room," which makes people appear vastly different sizes.



Tickets for the Museum of Illusions can be purchased online, with prices starting at $20 for kids ages 5-12 and $25 for people ages 13 and older. Admission can also be purchased at the door for increased prices.

Monday, Oct. 28, through Thursday, Oct. 31



10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Candy is free; admission starts at $20



Museum of Illusions



401 Market Street, Philadelphia