HBO's 'Watchmen' is free to watch during Juneteenth weekend

HBO is making the nine-episode, critically acclaimed series "Watchmen" available for free this weekend starting on Juneteenth, a day celebrating the freedom of enslaved black people in the U.S.

Juneteenth is not a federal holiday but it is observed to some degree by almost all states. This year, more people, as well as companies, are bringing added awareness to the day's significance in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Making "Watchmen" free this weekend is "an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting black experiences, voices and storytellers,” according to a press release from HBO.

The sci-fi superhero show is set in an alternate history that begins with the real Tulsa race massacre in 1921, when a mob of white Americans killed black residents and destroyed black-owned businesses.