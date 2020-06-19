More Events:

June 19, 2020

HBO's 'Watchmen' is free to watch during Juneteenth weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Shows HBO
Watchmen HBO Mark Hill/HBO

HBO's 'Watchmen' is superhero drama starring Regina King as Angela Abraham. The show, set in an alternate history, explores issues like systemic racism and white supremacy.

HBO is making the nine-episode, critically acclaimed series "Watchmen" available for free this weekend starting on Juneteenth, a day celebrating the freedom of enslaved black people in the U.S.

Juneteenth is not a federal holiday but it is observed to some degree by almost all states. This year, more people, as well as companies, are bringing added awareness to the day's significance in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

RELATED: 'Small Business Live,' hosted by DJ Jazzy Jeff, benefits minority-owned businesses | Thinking of binging Curb Your Enthusiasm? Try these three episodes first

Making "Watchmen" free this weekend is "an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting black experiences, voices and storytellers,” according to a press release from HBO.

The sci-fi superhero show is set in an alternate history that begins with the real Tulsa race massacre in 1921, when a mob of white Americans killed black residents and destroyed black-owned businesses.

"Watchmen" stars Regina King and jumps back and forth in time between different eras. Without providing any spoilers, the show explores issues like systemic racism and white supremacy.

The series is free to stream and available On Demand through Sunday, June 21.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Shows HBO Philadelphia Free Streaming Juneteenth

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Malls

Indoor malls to reopen for business across New Jersey on June 29
New Jersey malls

Illness

Philly sets July 3 target for COVID-19 green phase, outlines reopening plan
Philly Green Phase

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Queer Eye

'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk on filming in Philly, how the show has changed and keeping it real
Bobby-Berk-Jennifer-Sweeney_061820_Netflix

TV Shows

HBO's 'Watchmen' is free to watch during Juneteenth weekend
Watchmen HBO

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved