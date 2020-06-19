HBO's 'Watchmen' is free to watch during Juneteenth weekend

June 19, 2020
HBO is making the nine-episode, critically acclaimed series "Watchmen" available for free this weekend starting on Juneteenth, a day celebrating the freedom of enslaved black people in the U.S.
Juneteenth is not a federal holiday but it is observed to some degree by almost all states. This year, more people, as well as companies, are bringing added awareness to the day's significance in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Making "Watchmen" free this weekend is "an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting black experiences, voices and storytellers,” according to a press release from HBO.
The sci-fi superhero show is set in an alternate history that begins with the real Tulsa race massacre in 1921, when a mob of white Americans killed black residents and destroyed black-owned businesses.
#Watchmen begins in Tulsa, 1921 and explores the legacy of systemic racism in America. We’re proud to announce @HBO will make all nine episodes available for free this weekend on https://t.co/dvMR4HmhIR and On Demand, and will air a marathon of the series tomorrow at 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/UBDLR3OYIV— Watchmen (@watchmen) June 18, 2020
"Watchmen" stars Regina King and jumps back and forth in time between different eras. Without providing any spoilers, the show explores issues like systemic racism and white supremacy.
The series is free to stream and available On Demand through Sunday, June 21.
