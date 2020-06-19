More Events:

June 19, 2020

'Small Business Live,' hosted by DJ Jazzy Jeff, benefits minority-owned businesses

Celebrities will perform sets from small businesses across the country

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Small Business Live hosted by DJ Jazzy Jeff Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Musical guests performing during Superfly's 'Small Business Live' event include T-Pain, Leon Bridges, Lauryn Hill and Nathaniel Rateliff, with host DJ Jazzy Jeff. The virtual concert will be live-streamed on TikTok.

The company Superfly has organized a virtual concert happening Saturday with proceeds from the event going to the Accion Opportunity Fund, a nonprofit aiding small businesses owned and operated by minorities.

Musical guests include 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Leon Bridges, Lauryn Hill, Brandi Carlile and Nathaniel Rateliff, with host DJ Jazzy Jeff. They'll each perform live from different small businesses that are important to them. 

T-Pain will be live from Knotzland in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and DJ Jazzy Jeff will be performing from Out of the Ordinary Catering in Middletown, Delaware.

RELATED: Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly

The virtual event, called "Small Business Live," will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. It will be live-streamed on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter.

Viewers are encouraged to donate by texting "SmallBiz" to 707070, or by making a donation online.

All proceeds will be donated to the Accion Opportunity Fund to provide grants to the small businesses hit hardest by COVID-19, with a focus on those run by women and people of color.

"Three and a-half million small businesses are currently at risk of permanent closure due to COVID-19, with a disproportionate number of them being minority-owned," Rich Goodstone, co-founder of Superfly, said in a statement. "We look forward to raising the profile of this issue by showcasing amazing music performances and the stories of small businesses across America that urgently need our support."

