'Small Business Live,' hosted by DJ Jazzy Jeff, benefits minority-owned businesses

The company Superfly has organized a virtual concert happening Saturday with proceeds from the event going to the Accion Opportunity Fund, a nonprofit aiding small businesses owned and operated by minorities.

Musical guests include 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Leon Bridges, Lauryn Hill, Brandi Carlile and Nathaniel Rateliff, with host DJ Jazzy Jeff. They'll each perform live from different small businesses that are important to them.

T-Pain will be live from Knotzland in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and DJ Jazzy Jeff will be performing from Out of the Ordinary Catering in Middletown, Delaware.

The virtual event, called "Small Business Live," will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. It will be live-streamed on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter.



Viewers are encouraged to donate by texting "SmallBiz" to 707070, or by making a donation online.

All proceeds will be donated to the Accion Opportunity Fund to provide grants to the small businesses hit hardest by COVID-19, with a focus on those run by women and people of color.

"Three and a-half million small businesses are currently at risk of permanent closure due to COVID-19, with a disproportionate number of them being minority-owned," Rich Goodstone, co-founder of Superfly, said in a statement. "We look forward to raising the profile of this issue by showcasing amazing music performances and the stories of small businesses across America that urgently need our support."

