July 15, 2024

Heat Health Emergency in place for Monday as temperatures continue to rise

Cooling centers and the Heat Health Line have been activated, and officials have also declared a Code Orange alert for air quality.

By Michaela Althouse
The National Weather Service said the area is in a "stormy and hot pattern" as the city declared a Heat Health Emergency through Wednesday. Above, children cool off at Dilworth Park.

Residents can expect high temperatures for the first half of the week as the city declared a Heat Health Emergency starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service also issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the area. 

The city's heat emergency is in place through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, though it could get extended if the forecast worsens. Officials predict a high of 98 degrees and heat index values, what the temperature feels like, up to 104 degrees for Monday. Tuesday has a high of 100 degrees and Wednesday will hit up to 96 degrees. 

Acting Health Commissioner Frank Franklin said that the city declares a heat emergency when temperatures are high enough to put vulnerable populations at risk of heat-related illness or death. 

“The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day," Franklin said. "As always, we encourage Philadelphian to check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they’re safe and don’t need assistance."

During an official heat emergency, the city operates over 150 cooling centers, which include libraries, rec centers and buses for air conditioning as well as spraygrounds and pools. The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline at 215-765-9040 is also open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight where residents can talk to nurses about their heat-related questions and concerns. 

Shutoffs from the Philadelphia Water Department are suspended through Wednesday, or through the end of the emergency if its extended. A Code Red from the Office of Homeless Services is also in place to protect the city's homeless population. 

In addition to heat concerns, the National Weather Service said the area is in a "hot and stormy pattern," with thunderstorms possible for Monday afternoon and evening. Storms could be severe with excessive heat and rain. 

On Monday, a Code Orange Action Day for air quality is in place for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. Vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children and those with respiratory issues should limit their time outside. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also recommended driving less by carpooling or using public transport, refueling after dusk and conserving electricity to improve air quality. 

Michaela Althouse
