Local politicians react to Donald Trump assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

July 14, 2024
Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, authorities say.
Gunfire set off panic at the rally, which was taking place days before Trump was to accept the Republican nomination. Trump said he was shot in the ear, and his campaign said he was doing "fine" after the shooting, the Associated Press reported.
The shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who was fatally shot by Secret Service agents, authorities say. One attendee was also killed and two spectators were critically injured, officials say. The investigation is ongoing.
"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," President Joe Biden wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."
Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick was sitting in the front row at the rally and described the "scary moment" to ABC's "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.
"The president was taken off the stage, and there was a real confusion of what was going on, whether there were multiple shooters, whether the shooting was done ... an inch difference and the president would have been dead," McCormick said.
Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Mike Kelly was also in the front row at the rally, and told CBS News it was "surreal."
"That's not what we do in America," Kelly said. "We go out and we vote, and we vote for whomever we want. But if we don't like the other person ... who is running for office, you don't kill them."
Other politicians from Pennsylvania reacted to the shooting on social media:
Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area. Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery.— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 14, 2024
We…
I am appalled and condemn in the strongest terms this violence in Butler.— Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 13, 2024
I extend my condolences to those injured and wish a speedy and full recovery for Mr. Trump.
I am monitoring the situation at President Trump’s rally in Butler and I’ve reached out the State Police to offer support. Political violence is never acceptable and I am hoping former president Trump & all attendees are safe. Everyone in Butler should listen to law enforcement.— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 13, 2024
Sickened by what just happened in western PA this evening at the Trump rally. I hope everyone who was there, from the former President to the rally spectators, are okay. Political violence must not be allowed in our country. https://t.co/WJ3mPFdnwb— US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) July 13, 2024
Praying for President Trump, his family, all in attendance at the rally, and our country.— Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) July 13, 2024
Political violence has no justification or any place in America—against anyone, for any reason, at any time.
We will find this person/people and we will prosecute them to the fullest…
I’m heartened to hear that it appears the former President is safe after today’s attack in PA.— Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) July 13, 2024
I want to thank the Secret Service for their quick and decisive actions. There is still a great deal that we don’t know, but what we all do know is that there is no place for violence.
I am deeply disturbed by today act of violence that has absolutely no place in the Commonwealth or anywhere.— Michelle Henry (@PAAttorneyGen) July 14, 2024
My regards are with the families who will be forever impacted by this heinous act. pic.twitter.com/Mocv7ljH61
My statement on the violence in Butler, PA today: pic.twitter.com/nkg7VzTh5i— Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) July 13, 2024
I strongly condemn the violence that took place in Butler, Pennsylvania today.— Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) July 14, 2024
Violence has no place in American politics.
Political violence of any kind has no place, ever, in our commonwealth or anywhere in the United States.— Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) July 13, 2024
