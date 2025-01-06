Heffe Tacos shop in Fishtown closes after 9 years

Heffe Tacos, which served Fishtown's late-night crowd from a walk-up storefront on Frankford Avenue for nine years, has closed.

The taco hut sits beneath a prominent "Welcome to Fishtown" mural painted on the wall of a neighboring property at the corner of Marlborough Street and Frankford Avenue. In an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, Fishtown Happenings shared a photo of Heffe Tacos with a chalkboard message that said, "Thank you for 9 great years."

Heffe Tacos could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.

When Heffe Tacos opened in the fall of 2015, the business stood out for setting an odd bar of quality with its catchphrase, "Tacos That Don't Suck." The concept was led by Peter McAndrews, whose other Philly restaurants have included the sandwich shop Paesano's in South Philly and the former Italian restaurant Modo Mio in Northern Liberties and Queen Village.

In addition to its Latin-inspired and Mediterranean taco menu, Heffe Tacos also had burritos, quesadillas, soups and poutine.

The closure could open an opportunity for another restaurant to take over the corner stand, which has a 1,000-square-foot outdoor dining area. The owners of Heffe Tacos told Wooder Ice they are looking to sell the business to an entrepreneur for $50,000. The new owner would lease the space from the property owner. A deal could include the adjacent Frankford Tiki Bar, the cocktail pop-up that opened in 2022 and offered Taco Tuesday promotions with Heffe Tacos, the Heffe Tacos owners said.

The surrounding area in Fishtown has a number of other taco joints and Latin-inspired restaurants, both new and old. Stephen Starr's Mexican restaurant LMNO opened on Front Street in 2021 and former food cart La Chingonita moved into a storefront on Girard Avenue the next year. Tacomania, a food truck, opened last year at York Street and Aramingo Avenue, and Mexican cafe Tina's Tacos opened on East York Street during the pandemic. The neighborhood also is home to longtime staples Loco Pez and Sancho Pistola's.