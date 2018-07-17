More Culture:

July 17, 2018

Here's how to get free wine at this popular Rittenhouse café

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Free
metropolitan bakery pizza Metropolitan Bakery/Facebook

Pizza at Metropolitan Café & Pizza.

Metropolitan Café & Pizza, the Rittenhouse eatery that shares a wall and a name with Metropolitan's flagship bakery, is offering diners another reason to order: free wine.

RELATED: This July, you can attend an adults-only summer camp at a winery | Drink beer, cider and glögg at American Swedish History Museum's SmörgåsBeer

Last spring, the café unveiled a brand-new pizza menu, adding six artisanal pies and more delivery options to its already bread-centric food selection. To make the offer even more appealing, the café is now offering a BYOB alternative when you order a pizza – they bring the wine to you, free of charge.

The offer applies for in-house diners who order pizza Tuesday through Thursday, between 6 and 8 p.m. You get your choice of a glass of red or white. Of course, you can still BYOB whatever kind of wine you prefer.

The pizza menu includes six pies that mingle Metropolitan, Roman, and New York preparation styles. Selections include a Margherita pizza, as well as mushroom, pepperoni, sausage, farm egg, and anchovy options, which can be personalized. 

All pies are made in the café's newly acquired revolving deck pizza oven that came straight from Bergamo, Italy.

Check out the full menu here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @MarielleMondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Free Philadelphia Metropolitan BYOB Wine Pizza Drinking Alcohol

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The biggest takeaways from Sixers' 2018 Summer League tour
070918-ZhaireSmith-USAToday

Social Media

Dogs invade Twitter as Amazon Prime Day kicks off with crash
Amazon Prime Day Dogs

Weddings

Carson Wentz got married in Bucks County over the weekend
011018CarsonWentz

Prevention

Drexel conference focuses on how to keep EMTs safe from violence
Stock_Carroll - Ambulance at CHoP

Fitness

New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash
Yards

Music

Taylor Swift hit by technical difficulties during show at Lincoln Financial Field
Taylor Swift

Escapes

Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.