July 13, 2018

This July, you can attend an adults-only summer camp at a winery

Drink wine and play games at Camp Chaddsford

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Chaddsford Winery
Chaddsford Winery Courtesy of/Chaddsford Winery

Chaddsford Winery is the largest winery in the state.

Adults are invited to an all-day camp experience at Chaddsford Winery on two dates this July.

At Camp Chaddsford, attendees will drink wine, play traditional summer camp games and make new friends.

In addition to a wine tasting and wine cocktails from Chaddsford Winery, there will be a progressive beer tasting from Locust Lane Craft Brewery, located in Malvern, Pa.

Camp fun will include archery, corn hole, sack races, the "Case Box Challenge," a whiffle ball home run derby, volleyball, Mad Libs and arts & crafts.

Visit the various activity stations at leisure throughout the day. You'll get stamped at each station to earn additional drink tickets.

For dinner, there will be a pig roast from Hood’s BBQ – and vegetarian options for those who don't eat meat.

Tickets to attend Camp Chaddsford are $65 per person. There are also $55 tickets for designated drivers. Camp will take place from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, and Saturday, July 28.

Everyone will get a camp T-shirt to wear during the day, which doubles as a keepsake to prove you've been there, done that.

Camp Chaddsford

Saturday, July 21 and Saturday, July 28
11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. | $65 per person
Chaddsford Winery

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

