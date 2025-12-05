Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane and Sweet Lights are in full holiday mode

A holiday tradition for more than 40 years, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane has become a regular stop for many Pennsylvania families. The event features the most holiday lights of any amusement park in the state and is one of the few places in the Northeast where visitors can see all nine of Santa’s live reindeer, according to the park. This year also includes the return of a holiday stage show for the first time since 2019 and the seasonal debut of Twizzlers Twisted Gravity Screamin’ Swing, described by the park as the tallest ride of its kind in the world. Weather permitting, several roller coasters operate during the event, giving riders a view of the lights.

Provided Courtesy/Hersheypark

Nearby, Hershey Sweet Lights provides a separate drive-through experience. The two mile route includes more than 500 illuminated and animated displays set across wooded trails and open fields, with scenes like The 12 Days of Christmas, an Enchanted Forest and a Northern Lights themed area.

Provided Courtesy/Hersheypark

Christmas Candylane runs on select dates through Jan. 4, with daily hours beginning Dec. 18. The park is closed Christmas Day. Hershey Sweet Lights is open nightly through Jan. 4, including Christmas night. Pricing varies between the two attractions, with savings offered for online purchases.

Run through Jan. 4

Herseheypark

100 Hersheypark Dr.

Hershey, PA 17033







