More Events:

December 05, 2025

Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane and Sweet Lights are in full holiday mode

See all nine reindeer, a revived stage show and more than 500 light displays across two attractions.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holiday Attractions
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane Provided Courtesy/Hersheypark

A holiday tradition for more than 40 years, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane has become a regular stop for many Pennsylvania families. The event features the most holiday lights of any amusement park in the state and is one of the few places in the Northeast where visitors can see all nine of Santa’s live reindeer, according to the park. This year also includes the return of a holiday stage show for the first time since 2019 and the seasonal debut of Twizzlers Twisted Gravity Screamin’ Swing, described by the park as the tallest ride of its kind in the world. Weather permitting, several roller coasters operate during the event, giving riders a view of the lights.

25.HP.CCL.Reindeer Arrive.Unload.jpgProvided Courtesy/Hersheypark

Nearby, Hershey Sweet Lights provides a separate drive-through experience. The two mile route includes more than 500 illuminated and animated displays set across wooded trails and open fields, with scenes like The 12 Days of Christmas, an Enchanted Forest and a Northern Lights themed area.

24.Hershey Sweet Lights.Entrance.jpgProvided Courtesy/Hersheypark

Christmas Candylane runs on select dates through Jan. 4, with daily hours beginning Dec. 18. The park is closed Christmas Day. Hershey Sweet Lights is open nightly through Jan. 4, including Christmas night. Pricing varies between the two attractions, with savings offered for online purchases.

Christmas Candylane and Sweet Lights

Run through Jan. 4
Herseheypark
100 Hersheypark Dr.
Hershey, PA 17033

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holiday Attractions Christmas Hersheypark

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Manayunk Development Corporation 3

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Just In

Must Read

Business

Meet the 9 people from the Philly area on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

ChompShop 30 Under 30 2026.jpg

Sponsored

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Prevention

New cervical cancer screening guidelines endorse the use of self-swab kits

Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines

Lifestyle

Google reveals most searched jerseys, tickets and songs in Philly

Most popular jerseys Philly

Holiday

Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane and Sweet Lights are in full holiday mode

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Eagles

Eagles-Chargers Week 14 injury report, with analysis

120325JoeAlt

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved