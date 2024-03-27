An effort to make Hershey's Kisses the Pennsylvania state candy is gaining traction – but not everyone is on board

A bill that would sweeten Pennsylvania's state symbols is making its way through the General Assembly.

Hershey's Kisses would become the state candy under legislation passed Tuesday by the state House. The measure was introduced last spring by Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-106), who represents parts of Dauphin County, including Hershey.

"Nothing is more iconic than the Kiss, even other chocolate that's made by Hershey's even the Hershey's bar, the KitKat or whether it comes down to the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup," Mahaffie said. "Nothing's more iconic than the Kiss."

Four years ago, eighth grade students from the Council Rock School District brought the idea to Mahaffie as part of a civics project, he said. The students – who call themselves the Hershey Kiss Committee – have been working with him on the legislation ever since. In Mahaffie's eyes, Hershey's is among Pennsylvania's most important companies, because it's a huge economic driver and a tourist attraction.

Mehaffie isn't a stranger to working in this space. He also championed an effort to designate amethyst, which is mined in Pennsylvania, as the state jewel. But this measure would make Pennsylvania the first state to designate a state candy, he said.

"I think (a state candy) gets people excited," Mehaffie said. "I think it helps show that we have a large number of candy makers here in Pennsylvania, and Hershey is is part of Pennsylvania."

But some lawmakers' opinions weren't as sweet.

Rep. Paul Schemel (R-90), who represents portions of Franklin County, said it is unfair to pick one candy over the other, PennLive reported. Pennsylvania is also home to Goldenberg's Peanut Chews in Bethlehem and Boyer Candy Company in Altoona, which makes Mallow Cups.

"I would ask that you give this opportunity for middle school students to see that we do not want to leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Pennsylvanians by choosing one over the other," Schemel said.

Others noted Hershey's 2007 decision to shift some operations to Mexico and several labor issues, including a child labor lawsuit in 2021 and a 2011 protest by foreign student workers who accused Hershey's of "sweatshop" conditions.

The bill passed Tuesday by a 130-71 vote. It will be sent to a Senate committee to consider advancing to the Senate floor. If it passes the Senate without amendments, it will head to Gov. Josh Shapiro's desk.

Until a decision is made, Pennsylvanians will have to settle for the current state symbols. They include the ruffed grouse (state bird), great dane (state dog) and the mountain laurel (state flower), in case you needed some fun facts for the break room. Unlike Maryland and New Jersey, Pennsylvania is tragically missing a state dinosaur, but there is a state amphibian – the Eastern Hellbender, a moniker which also would describe most Philadelphians.