More Health:

July 15, 2019

High school and college football deaths more common during conditioning sessions, new report says

'Irrationally intense' workouts or punishment drills were often to blame for athlete fatalities

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Sports Medicine
High school and college football fatalities Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Most non-traumatic fatalities among high school and college football athletes happen during conditioning sessions that are associated with overexertion or punishment drills, according to a new paper presented at the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine Annual Meeting.

Some parents have had their kids stop playing football due to the risk of concussions among the sport's players. But it's not  the games that people need to worry about – it's the conditioning.

Most non-traumatic fatalities among high school and college football athletes happen during conditioning sessions due to overexertion, sometimes from punishment drills, according to a new paper presented at the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine Annual Meeting. 

Dr. Barry P. Boden and his team examined non-traumatic fatalities between 1998 and 2018 through depositions, investigations, autopsies, media, and freedom of information reports. Of the 187 deaths discovered during this 20 year period, 150 deaths occurred in high school and 37 deaths in college. Most of the fatalities, 87%, happened during a practice or conditioning session. The majority of the deaths happened outside of the regular season and were most common in August.

Fifty-two percent of deaths were caused due to cardiac issues, 24% resulted from heat, and 5% were caused from asthma. The report also found that 23% of fatalities resulted from sickle cell trait. SCT can seem like a relatively benign condition, but individuals with SCT are prone to sudden death during periods of extreme physical exertion.

There were three commonalities shared in every fatality: The conditioning sessions were supervised by the football coach or strength and conditioning coach. These sessions were considered to be "irrationally intense" workouts or drills. The staff did not offer proper medical assistance.

Dr. Boden commented on the findings and added, “Conditioning-related fatalities are preventable by establishing standards in workout design, holding coaches and strength and conditioning coaches accountable, ensuring compliance with current policies, and allowing athletic health care providers complete authority over medical decisions."

High school football is still one of the most popular sports for males aged 14-17 — though not quite as popular as outdoor track. Despite this, participation has declined in recent years. In 2017, participation across the U.S. dropped 1.9% from the 2016-17 season. New Jersey saw a 6.8% decline in high school football participation in 2017 alone. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Sports Medicine United States Philadelphia Football

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Family-Friendly

Details on The Oval+ 2019, a pop-up park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Rendering of The Oval+ 2019 opening in July

Wellness

Proximity to green space can curb cravings for alcohol, cigarettes, junk food, study says
Carroll - Walking in Rittenhouse Square

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders to rally in Center City against Hahnemann University Hospital closure
Bernie Sanders Hahnemann University Hospital

Comedy

Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch model mom jeans with Tan France on 'Dressing Funny'
Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, and Tan France

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved