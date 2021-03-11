A look at the history of the sixth overall pick, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

Now that the NFL has announced compensatory picks and we know who will be picking where during the 2021 NFL Draft, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.
Pick No. 6
|Year
|Pick
|2020
|Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
|2019
|Daniel Jones, QB, Giants
|2018
|Quenton Nelson, OG, Colts
|2017
|Jamal Adams, S, Jets
|2016
|Ronnie Stanley, OT, Ravens
|2015
|Leonard Williams, DE, Jets
|2014
|Jake Matthews, OT, Falcons
|2013
|Barkevious Mingo, DE, Browns
|2012
|Morris Claiborne, CB, Cowboys
|2011
|Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
Pick No. 37
|Year
|Pick
|2020
|Kyle Dugger, S, Patriots
|2019
|Greg Little, OT, Panthers
|2018
|Braden Smith, OG, Colts
|2017
|Zay Jones, WR, Bills
|2016
|Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs
|2015
|Devin Smith, WR, Jets
|2014
|Ra'Shede Hageman, DT, Falcons
|2013
|Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
|2012
|Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Browns
|2011
|Jabaal Sheard, DE, Browns
Pick No. 70
|Year
|Pick
|2020
|Brandon Jones, S, Dolphins
|2019
|Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams
|2018
|Fred Warner, LB, 49ers
|2017
|Pat Elflein, C, Vikings
|2016
|Bronson Kaufusi, DE, Ravens
|2015
|Jaelen Strong, WR, Texans
|2014
|Marcus Martin, C, 49ers
|2013
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB, Titans
|2012
|Bryan Anger, P, Jaguars (lol)
|2011
|Justin Houston, LB, Chiefs
Pick No. 84
|Year
|Pick
|2020
|Terrell Lewis, OLB, Rams
|2019
|Khalen Saunders, DT, Chiefs
|2018
|Justin Jones, DT, Chargers
|2017
|Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
|2016
|Kendall Fuller, CB, Football Team
|2015
|Jordan Hicks, LB, Eagles
|2014
|Kareem Martin, DT, Cardinals
|2013
|Shawn Williams, S, Bengals
|2012
|Bernard Pierce, RB, Ravens
|2011
|Mason Foster, LB, Buccaneers
- Visit Unibet.com, PhillyVoice.com's betting odds partner, for the latest NFL odds and more.
Pick No. 150
|Year
|Pick
|2020
|Shane Lemieux, OG, Giants
|2019
|Kingsley Keke, DT, Packers
|2018
|Genard Avery, DE, Browns
|2017
|Jordan Leggett, TE, Jets
|2016
|Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
|2015
|Cedric Thompson, S, Dolphins
|2014
|Aaron Lynch, DE, 49ers
|2013
|Terry Hawthorne, CB, Steelers
|2012
|Rokevious Watkins, OG, Rams
|2011
|Jason Pinkston, OT, Browns
Pick No. 156
|Year
|Pick
|2020
|Keith Ismael, C, Football Team
|2019
|Justin Hollins, LB, Broncos
|2018
|Troy Fumagalli, TE, Broncos
|2017
|Brian Hill, RB, Falcons
|2016
|Jonathan Williams, RB, Bills
|2015
|Tony Lippett, CB, Dolphins
|2014
|Lamin Brown, LB, Broncos
|2013
|Tanner Hawkinson, OT, Bengals
|2012
|Shaun Prater, CB, Bengals
|2011
|Mark LeGree, S, Seahawks
Pick No. 188
|Year
|Pick
|2020
|Alohi Gilman, S, Chargers
|2019
|David Long, LB, Titans
|2018
|Simeon Thomas, CB, Browns
|2017
|Elijah McGuire, RB, Jets
|2016
|David Moore, TE, Vikings
|2015
|Tony Steward, LB, Dolphins
|2014
|E.J. Gaines, CB, Rams
|2013
|Cornelius Washington, DT, Bears
|2012
|Danny Trevathan, LB, Broncos
|2011
|Chris L. Rucker, CB, Colts
Pick No. 223
|Year
|Pick
|2020
|Chris Claybrooks, CB, Jaguars
|2019
|Jordan Brown, CB, Bengals
|2018
|Jullian Taylor, DT, 49ers
|2017
|Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, DT, Buccaneers
|2016
|Brandon Doughty, QB, Dolphins
|2015
|Deon Simon, DT, Jets
|2014
|Brandon Watts, LB, Vikings
|2013
|Nicholas Williams, DT, Steelers
|2012
|Travis Lewis, OLB, Lions
|2011
|Shane Bannon, FB, Chiefs
Pick No. 224
|Year
|Pick
|2020
|Cole McDonald, QB, Titans
|2019
|Isaac Nauta, TE, Lions
|2018
|Javon Wims, WR, Bears
|2017
|Zane Gonzalez, K, Browns
|2016
|Donavon Clark, OG, Chargers
|2015
|Bryce Hager, LB, Rams
|2014
|Beau Allen, DT, Eagles
|2013
|Kevin Dorsey, WR, Packers
|2012
|Alfonzo Dennard, CB, Patriots
|2011
|Markus White, DE, Football Team
Pick No. 233
|Year
|Pick
|2020
|Casey Toohill, DE, Eagles
|2019
|Chandler Cox, FB, Dolphins
|2018
|Jordan Mailata, OT, Eagles
|2017
|Harrison Butker, K, Panthers
|2016
|Jalen Mills, CB, Eagles
|2015
|Da'Ron Brown, WR, Chiefs
|2014
|Trevor Riley, LB, Jets
|2013
|David Bass, DE, Raiders
|2012
|Drake Dunsmore, TE, Buccaneers
|2011
|Lawrence Guy, DT, Patriots
Ah, I rather enjoyed writing something that required zero thought.
This content and the links provided are sponsored by Unibet, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader