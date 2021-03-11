More Sports:

March 11, 2021

A look at the history of the sixth overall pick, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

By Jimmy Kempski
Now that the NFL has announced compensatory picks and we know who will be picking where during the 2021 NFL Draft, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.

Pick No. 6

Year Pick 
2020 Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers 
2019 Daniel Jones, QB, Giants 
2018 Quenton Nelson, OG, Colts 
2017 Jamal Adams, S, Jets 
2016 Ronnie Stanley, OT, Ravens 
2015 Leonard Williams, DE, Jets 
2014 Jake Matthews, OT, Falcons 
2013 Barkevious Mingo, DE, Browns 
2012 Morris Claiborne, CB, Cowboys 
2011 Julio Jones, WR, Falcons 

Pick No. 37

Year Pick 
2020 Kyle Dugger, S, Patriots 
2019 Greg Little, OT, Panthers 
2018 Braden Smith, OG, Colts 
2017 Zay Jones, WR, Bills 
2016 Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs 
2015 Devin Smith, WR, Jets 
2014 Ra'Shede Hageman, DT, Falcons 
2013 Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals 
2012 Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Browns 
2011 Jabaal Sheard, DE, Browns 

Pick No. 70

Year Pick 
2020 Brandon Jones, S, Dolphins 
2019 Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams 
2018 Fred Warner, LB, 49ers 
2017 Pat Elflein, C, Vikings 
2016 Bronson Kaufusi, DE, Ravens 
2015 Jaelen Strong, WR, Texans 
2014 Marcus Martin, C, 49ers 
2013 Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB, Titans 
2012 Bryan Anger, P, Jaguars (lol) 
2011 Justin Houston, LB, Chiefs 

Pick No. 84

Year Pick 
2020 Terrell Lewis, OLB, Rams 
2019 Khalen Saunders, DT, Chiefs 
2018 Justin Jones, DT, Chargers 
2017 Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers 
2016 Kendall Fuller, CB, Football Team 
2015 Jordan Hicks, LB, Eagles 
2014 Kareem Martin, DT, Cardinals 
2013 Shawn Williams, S, Bengals 
2012 Bernard Pierce, RB, Ravens 
2011 Mason Foster, LB, Buccaneers 


Pick No. 150

Year Pick 
2020 Shane Lemieux, OG, Giants 
2019 Kingsley Keke, DT, Packers 
2018 Genard Avery, DE, Browns 
2017 Jordan Leggett, TE, Jets 
2016 Jordan Howard, RB, Bears 
2015 Cedric Thompson, S, Dolphins 
2014 Aaron Lynch, DE, 49ers 
2013 Terry Hawthorne, CB, Steelers 
2012 Rokevious Watkins, OG, Rams 
2011 Jason Pinkston, OT, Browns 

Pick No. 156

Year Pick 
2020 Keith Ismael, C, Football Team 
2019 Justin Hollins, LB, Broncos 
2018 Troy Fumagalli, TE, Broncos 
2017 Brian Hill, RB, Falcons 
2016 Jonathan Williams, RB, Bills 
2015 Tony Lippett, CB, Dolphins 
2014 Lamin Brown, LB, Broncos 
2013 Tanner Hawkinson, OT, Bengals 
2012 Shaun Prater, CB, Bengals 
2011 Mark LeGree, S, Seahawks 

Pick No. 188

Year Pick 
2020 Alohi Gilman, S, Chargers 
2019 David Long, LB, Titans 
2018 Simeon Thomas, CB, Browns 
2017 Elijah McGuire, RB, Jets 
2016 David Moore, TE, Vikings 
2015 Tony Steward, LB, Dolphins 
2014 E.J. Gaines, CB, Rams 
2013 Cornelius Washington, DT, Bears 
2012 Danny Trevathan, LB, Broncos 
2011 Chris L. Rucker, CB, Colts 

Pick No. 223

Year Pick 
2020 Chris Claybrooks, CB, Jaguars 
2019 Jordan Brown, CB, Bengals 
2018 Jullian Taylor, DT, 49ers 
2017 Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, DT, Buccaneers 
2016 Brandon Doughty, QB, Dolphins 
2015 Deon Simon, DT, Jets 
2014 Brandon Watts, LB, Vikings 
2013 Nicholas Williams, DT, Steelers 
2012 Travis Lewis, OLB, Lions 
2011 Shane Bannon, FB, Chiefs 

Pick No. 224

Year Pick 
2020 Cole McDonald, QB, Titans 
2019 Isaac Nauta, TE, Lions 
2018 Javon Wims, WR, Bears 
2017 Zane Gonzalez, K, Browns 
2016 Donavon Clark, OG, Chargers 
2015 Bryce Hager, LB, Rams 
2014 Beau Allen, DT, Eagles 
2013 Kevin Dorsey, WR, Packers 
2012 Alfonzo Dennard, CB, Patriots 
2011 Markus White, DE, Football Team 

Pick No. 233

Year Pick 
2020 Casey Toohill, DE, Eagles 
2019 Chandler Cox, FB, Dolphins 
2018 Jordan Mailata, OT, Eagles 
2017 Harrison Butker, K, Panthers 
2016 Jalen Mills, CB, Eagles 
2015 Da'Ron Brown, WR, Chiefs 
2014 Trevor Riley, LB, Jets 
2013 David Bass, DE, Raiders 
2012 Drake Dunsmore, TE, Buccaneers 
2011 Lawrence Guy, DT, Patriots 

Ah, I rather enjoyed writing something that required zero thought. 

