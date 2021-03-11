A look at the history of the sixth overall pick, and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots

Now that the NFL has announced compensatory picks and we know who will be picking where during the 2021 NFL Draft, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.

Pick No. 6

Year Pick 2020 Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers 2019 Daniel Jones, QB, Giants 2018 Quenton Nelson, OG, Colts 2017 Jamal Adams, S, Jets 2016 Ronnie Stanley, OT, Ravens 2015 Leonard Williams, DE, Jets 2014 Jake Matthews, OT, Falcons 2013 Barkevious Mingo, DE, Browns 2012 Morris Claiborne, CB, Cowboys 2011 Julio Jones, WR, Falcons

Pick No. 37

Year Pick 2020 Kyle Dugger, S, Patriots 2019 Greg Little, OT, Panthers 2018 Braden Smith, OG, Colts 2017 Zay Jones, WR, Bills 2016 Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs 2015 Devin Smith, WR, Jets 2014 Ra'Shede Hageman, DT, Falcons 2013 Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals 2012 Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Browns 2011 Jabaal Sheard, DE, Browns MORE: NFL awards 2021 compensatory picks, Eagles collect two | Shander: Lurie has been meddling with Eagles since Ray Rhodes era

Pick No. 70 Year Pick 2020 Brandon Jones, S, Dolphins 2019 Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams 2018 Fred Warner, LB, 49ers 2017 Pat Elflein, C, Vikings 2016 Bronson Kaufusi, DE, Ravens 2015 Jaelen Strong, WR, Texans 2014 Marcus Martin, C, 49ers 2013 Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB, Titans 2012 Bryan Anger, P, Jaguars (lol) 2011 Justin Houston, LB, Chiefs Pick No. 84 Year Pick 2020 Terrell Lewis, OLB, Rams 2019 Khalen Saunders, DT, Chiefs 2018 Justin Jones, DT, Chargers 2017 Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers 2016 Kendall Fuller, CB, Football Team 2015 Jordan Hicks, LB, Eagles 2014 Kareem Martin, DT, Cardinals 2013 Shawn Williams, S, Bengals 2012 Bernard Pierce, RB, Ravens 2011 Mason Foster, LB, Buccaneers





Visit Unibet.com, PhillyVoice.com's betting odds partner, for the latest NFL odds and more. Pick No. 150 Year Pick 2020 Shane Lemieux, OG, Giants 2019 Kingsley Keke, DT, Packers 2018 Genard Avery, DE, Browns 2017 Jordan Leggett, TE, Jets 2016 Jordan Howard, RB, Bears 2015 Cedric Thompson, S, Dolphins 2014 Aaron Lynch, DE, 49ers 2013 Terry Hawthorne, CB, Steelers 2012 Rokevious Watkins, OG, Rams 2011 Jason Pinkston, OT, Browns Pick No. 156 Year Pick 2020 Keith Ismael, C, Football Team 2019 Justin Hollins, LB, Broncos 2018 Troy Fumagalli, TE, Broncos 2017 Brian Hill, RB, Falcons 2016 Jonathan Williams, RB, Bills 2015 Tony Lippett, CB, Dolphins 2014 Lamin Brown, LB, Broncos 2013 Tanner Hawkinson, OT, Bengals 2012 Shaun Prater, CB, Bengals 2011 Mark LeGree, S, Seahawks Pick No. 188 Year Pick 2020 Alohi Gilman, S, Chargers 2019 David Long, LB, Titans 2018 Simeon Thomas, CB, Browns 2017 Elijah McGuire, RB, Jets 2016 David Moore, TE, Vikings 2015 Tony Steward, LB, Dolphins 2014 E.J. Gaines, CB, Rams 2013 Cornelius Washington, DT, Bears 2012 Danny Trevathan, LB, Broncos 2011 Chris L. Rucker, CB, Colts MORE: Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup, version 3.0 Pick No. 223 Year Pick 2020 Chris Claybrooks, CB, Jaguars 2019 Jordan Brown, CB, Bengals 2018 Jullian Taylor, DT, 49ers 2017 Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, DT, Buccaneers 2016 Brandon Doughty, QB, Dolphins 2015 Deon Simon, DT, Jets 2014 Brandon Watts, LB, Vikings 2013 Nicholas Williams, DT, Steelers 2012 Travis Lewis, OLB, Lions 2011 Shane Bannon, FB, Chiefs Pick No. 224 Year Pick 2020 Cole McDonald, QB, Titans 2019 Isaac Nauta, TE, Lions 2018 Javon Wims, WR, Bears 2017 Zane Gonzalez, K, Browns 2016 Donavon Clark, OG, Chargers 2015 Bryce Hager, LB, Rams 2014 Beau Allen, DT, Eagles 2013 Kevin Dorsey, WR, Packers 2012 Alfonzo Dennard, CB, Patriots 2011 Markus White, DE, Football Team Pick No. 233 Year Pick 2020 Casey Toohill, DE, Eagles 2019 Chandler Cox, FB, Dolphins 2018 Jordan Mailata, OT, Eagles 2017 Harrison Butker, K, Panthers 2016 Jalen Mills, CB, Eagles 2015 Da'Ron Brown, WR, Chiefs 2014 Trevor Riley, LB, Jets 2013 David Bass, DE, Raiders 2012 Drake Dunsmore, TE, Buccaneers 2011 Lawrence Guy, DT, Patriots

Ah, I rather enjoyed writing something that required zero thought. This content and the links provided are sponsored by Unibet, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

MORE: Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader