NFL awards 2021 compensatory picks, Eagles collect two

The NFL handed out 32 compensatory picks to teams around the league on Wednesday, including the Philadelphia Eagles, who were awarded two of them, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If you're unaware of the mysterious and confusing world of compensatory picks, the CliffsNotes version is that teams that have lost more free agents than they gained during free agency are awarded free draft picks the following year.

It was expected that the Eagles would receive one compensatory pick, maybe two, per OverTheCap.com's compensatory pick cancellation chart. They got two, both in the sixth round, back-to-back, for the losses of Jordan Howard and Ronald Darby.

