March 10, 2021

NFL awards 2021 compensatory picks, Eagles collect two

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Howie-Roseman_102320_usat Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

The NFL handed out 32 compensatory picks to teams around the league on Wednesday, including the Philadelphia Eagles, who were awarded two of them, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If you're unaware of the mysterious and confusing world of compensatory picks, the CliffsNotes version is that teams that have lost more free agents than they gained during free agency are awarded free draft picks the following year.

It was expected that the Eagles would receive one compensatory pick, maybe two, per OverTheCap.com's compensatory pick cancellation chart. They got two, both in the sixth round, back-to-back, for the losses of Jordan Howard and Ronald Darby.

The Eagles now have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, noted below.

 RoundHow acquired 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 2Eagles own pick 
 3Eagles' own pick 
 3From Colts in Carson Wentz trade 
 5Eagles' own pick 
 5From Cowboys 
 6Eagles' own pick 
 6Compensatory pick 
 6Compensatory pick 
 7Eagles' own pick 


