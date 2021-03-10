NFL awards 2021 compensatory picks, Eagles collect two

March 10, 2021
The NFL handed out 32 compensatory picks to teams around the league on Wednesday, including the Philadelphia Eagles, who were awarded two of them, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
This year’s comp picks, issued today: pic.twitter.com/jUysgy0edg— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2021
If you're unaware of the mysterious and confusing world of compensatory picks, the CliffsNotes version is that teams that have lost more free agents than they gained during free agency are awarded free draft picks the following year.
It was expected that the Eagles would receive one compensatory pick, maybe two, per OverTheCap.com's compensatory pick cancellation chart. They got two, both in the sixth round, back-to-back, for the losses of Jordan Howard and Ronald Darby.
The Eagles now have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, noted below.
|Round
|How acquired
|1
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|Eagles own pick
|3
|Eagles' own pick
|3
|From Colts in Carson Wentz trade
|5
|Eagles' own pick
|5
|From Cowboys
|6
|Eagles' own pick
|6
|Compensatory pick
|6
|Compensatory pick
|7
|Eagles' own pick
This content and the links provided are sponsored by Unibet, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader