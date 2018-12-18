Listen to holiday hits while working out at Athleta's pilates and barre fusion class

The holiday season can place extra demands on our already hectic schedules. There's shopping to be done, house guests to prep for and parties to attend.

It's tempting to forgo a workout amid all the hustle and bustle, but it's important to make time to exercise.

On Sunday, Dec. 23, join in a holiday edition of Athleta's free pilates and barre fusion class. Use the time to de-stress before the whirlwind next few days.

The retailer, which sells women's yoga clothes, will play holiday hits, while an instructor leads the group through poses. Athleta promises a full body workout that incorporates resistance training, flexibility and endurance.

Pilates and barre work to lengthen, strengthen and sculpt your muscles. So, you'll leave the class feeling taller, leaner and definitely sweaty.



While the hour-long class is free, you must register to attend. It will start at 9:45 a.m., leaving plenty of time afterwards for last-minute holiday errands.

Sunday, Dec. 23

9:45-10:45 a.m. | Free with registration

Athleta

1722 Walnut St., Philadelphia PA 19103

