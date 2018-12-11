Help Philadelphia's homeless by signing up for this December 5K

Many of us want to help the homeless, hungry and needy, but don't know how to get started.

This winter, you can aid children, adults and families without homes by signing up for a race. The Homeless for the Holidays 5K will take place Sunday, Dec. 30.

Proceeds go to the nonprofit Pennies From Kevan Foundation, which benefits the needy in the Greater Philadelphia area.



Registration for the 5K is $35 for adults and $30 for youth. If you're not a runner but still want to participate, there's also a 2.5K option you can walk. Registration is $25 for adults and $20 for youth.

You can sign up online through race day, but you'll be guaranteed a T-shirt if you commit by Thursday, Dec. 20.

To get $5 off registration, bring a pair of unused adult or children's size gloves, socks or thermal underwear with you to the event, and make sure to enter the promo code "Homeless" online.

The race will take place in South Philly's FDR Park.

Sunday, Dec. 30

10 a.m. | $20-$35 race registration

FDR Park

1500 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145



