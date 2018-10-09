More Events:

October 09, 2018

How does free Honeygrow for a whole year sound?

The eatery is hosting a contest that you have until Friday afternoon to enter

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Honeygrow
Honeygrow Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Take your Honeygrow salad to-go.

Honeygrow, founded in Philly and specializing in customizable stir-fries and salads, is still celebrating National Noodle Day, which was Saturday.

In honor of the excuse to eat carbs holiday, the eatery is hosting a contest where the winner will receive free noodles for a year.

RELATED: Oath Pizza is opening in Ardmore's Suburban Square | Lyft partners with Mural Arts Philadelphia to make murals mobile

We reached out and confirmed that when they say "free noodles," they do indeed mean free Honeygrow stir-fry or Minigrow noodle dishes for a whole entire year.

The contest was announced on social media, and the rules are pretty simple.

Post a picture of your favorite Honeygrow stir-fry or Minigrow noodle dish to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Make sure you've "liked" Honeygrow or Minigrow on the social media platform. Remember to tag the photo #nationalnoodleday.

You have until noon on Friday, Oct. 12, to enter. Then, at 5 p.m., the winner will be announced and the prize will be awarded via the eatery's app.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Honeygrow Philadelphia Contests Free

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: It's open season on Doug Pederson as Eagles' Super Bowl odds plummet
100818_Doug-Pederson_usat

Celebrities

Busy Phillips claims James Franco assaulted her while filming 'Freaks and Geeks'
Busy Phillips claims James Franco assaulted her while filming 'Freaks and Geeks'

Employment

Met Philadelphia holding job fair for 200 positions at new venue
inside the met 3 - cabaret set up

Sixers

Instant observations from Sixers vs. Mavs rematch to close China tour
100818-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Health News

Cannabis use more detrimental to brain health than alcohol use, study claims
cannabis-causes-brain-aging-flickr

Fitness

Lululemon's Ghost Race is a virtual 8K on the Schuylkill River Trail
Man Running along Schulykill River Trail

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.