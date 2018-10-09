How does free Honeygrow for a whole year sound?

Honeygrow, founded in Philly and specializing in customizable stir-fries and salads, is still celebrating National Noodle Day, which was Saturday.

In honor of the excuse to eat carbs holiday, the eatery is hosting a contest where the winner will receive free noodles for a year.

We reached out and confirmed that when they say "free noodles," they do indeed mean free Honeygrow stir-fry or Minigrow noodle dishes for a whole entire year.



The contest was announced on social media, and the rules are pretty simple.



Post a picture of your favorite Honeygrow stir-fry or Minigrow noodle dish to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Make sure you've "liked" Honeygrow or Minigrow on the social media platform. Remember to tag the photo #nationalnoodleday.

You have until noon on Friday, Oct. 12, to enter. Then, at 5 p.m., the winner will be announced and the prize will be awarded via the eatery's app.

