More Events:

October 08, 2018

Lyft partners with Mural Arts Philadelphia to make murals mobile

This month, there's a unique photo op outside the art museum

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Mural Arts Philadelphia
Mural Arts & Lyft Courtesy of Lyft/PhillyVoice

Lyft has partnered with Mural Arts Philadelphia to make murals mobile during October, Mural Arts Month.

October is Mural Arts Month in the City of Brotherly Love and this year, Mural Arts Philadelphia has partnered with ridesharing company Lyft to do something special.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, four flatbed trucks featuring eight different murals will tour the city streets, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

RELATED: Made in Philadelphia Fall Market will return for a second year | Explore iconic fashion from over seven decades at Philadelphia Museum of Art | King Britt ushers in the next big thing in public art: augmented reality murals

The trucks will stop outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art around 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., to give Philadelphians the opportunity to take pictures with the mobile murals.

In addition, Lyft is encouraging passengers to visit Philadelphia's art scene this October by offering a special promo code. 

Use "ARTPHL" to score a 25-percent discount – Mondays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight – on a ride to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Barnes Foundation, the Prince Theater, Design Philadelphia's festival gallery at Bok or the Center for Architecture & Design.

There will be four mural-wrapped Lyft vehicles out and about this month, too. If one picks you up, you'll also receive the 25-percent discount on your ride.

The murals used to wrap the cars are Ben Volta's "Bloom" and Eurhi Jones and David McShan's "Water Gives Life."

Both murals will also be featured on the flatbed trucks. All eight mobil murals are listed below, as well as who created them and where they're actually located in the city.

"City of Champions" by David McShane
Located at 2701 Grant Ave.

"Welcome to the Neighborhoodby Brad Carney & Jeffro Kilpatrick
Located at 2300 Frankford Ave.

"Urban Explorations" by Lauren Cat West
Located at Buttonwood Street, between 10th and 11th streets

"Solidarity" by Brad Carney
1910 N. Front St.

"Watchtowers" by Joe Boruchow
Located at 910 Dickinson St.

"Uptown Locomotion" by Joe Boruchow
Located at 33rd Street, between Girard Avenue and Oxford Street

"Bloom" by Ben Volta
Located at 5406 Chester Ave.

"Water Gives Life" by Eurhi Jones and David McShane
Located at 1300 Arch St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Mural Arts Philadelphia Philadelphia Art Lyft

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: It's open season on Doug Pederson as Eagles' Super Bowl odds plummet
100818_Doug-Pederson_usat

Odd News

Only in Camden: Insane Clown Posse member tries to dropkick Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst
icp shaggy 2 dope

Employment

Met Philadelphia holding job fair for 200 positions at new venue
inside the met 3 - cabaret set up

Health News

Cannabis use more detrimental to brain health than alcohol use, study claims
cannabis-causes-brain-aging-flickr

Sixers

Instant observations from Sixers vs. Mavs rematch to close China tour
100818-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Vikings game
100818JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.