Lyft partners with Mural Arts Philadelphia to make murals mobile

October is Mural Arts Month in the City of Brotherly Love and this year, Mural Arts Philadelphia has partnered with ridesharing company Lyft to do something special.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, four flatbed trucks featuring eight different murals will tour the city streets, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The trucks will stop outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art around 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., to give Philadelphians the opportunity to take pictures with the mobile murals.

In addition, Lyft is encouraging passengers to visit Philadelphia's art scene this October by offering a special promo code.

Use "ARTPHL" to score a 25-percent discount – Mondays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight – on a ride to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Barnes Foundation, the Prince Theater, Design Philadelphia's festival gallery at Bok or the Center for Architecture & Design.

There will be four mural-wrapped Lyft vehicles out and about this month, too. If one picks you up, you'll also receive the 25-percent discount on your ride.

The murals used to wrap the cars are Ben Volta's "Bloom" and Eurhi Jones and David McShan's "Water Gives Life."

Both murals will also be featured on the flatbed trucks. All eight mobil murals are listed below, as well as who created them and where they're actually located in the city.

"City of Champions" by David McShane

Located at 2701 Grant Ave.

"Welcome to the Neighborhood" by Brad Carney & Jeffro Kilpatrick

Located at 2300 Frankford Ave.



"Urban Explorations" by Lauren Cat West

Located at Buttonwood Street, between 10th and 11th streets

"Solidarity" by Brad Carney

1910 N. Front St.

"Watchtowers" by Joe Boruchow

Located at 910 Dickinson St.

"Uptown Locomotion" by Joe Boruchow

Located at 33rd Street, between Girard Avenue and Oxford Street

"Bloom" by Ben Volta

Located at 5406 Chester Ave.

"Water Gives Life" by Eurhi Jones and David McShane

Located at 1300 Arch St.