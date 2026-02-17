Horse World Expo brings four days of equestrian shows and family fun to Harrisburg

If you’re up for a road trip about two hours west of Philadelphia, Horse World Expo takes over the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from March 5 through March 8 for a four-day event focused on horses, riding and live demonstrations.

The event includes multi-breed showcases, arena demonstrations and Stallion Avenue presentations throughout the day, along with scheduled clinics and educational sessions. Visitors can also walk through designated barn areas to see horses up close.

No riding experience is required to attend. Hundreds of vendors sell horse-related gear, apparel and products, and general admission includes access to all expo demonstrations and seminars.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the event shifts to Theatre Equus, a separately ticketed evening performance featuring choreographed riding set to music inside the main arena.

Tickets are available at the door and online. The Farm Show Complex offers on-site concessions and parking at the complex is $10 per vehicle. Doors open at noon on Thursday, with 10 a.m. starts on Friday and 9 a.m. openings Saturday and Sunday. The expo runs until 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and closes at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

March 5-8, 2026

PA Farm Show Complex

2300 N Cameron St.

Harrisburg, PA 17110

$18 for adults

$8 for children ages 6-12

Free for children under 6

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.