More Events:

February 17, 2026

Horse World Expo brings four days of equestrian shows and family fun to Harrisburg

The indoor event at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex features breed showcases, live demos and a ticketed evening performance, just a couple hours from Philadelphia.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Horses
Horse in a stable stock photo Pixabay/Pexels.com

Horse World Expo returns to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from March 5–8, featuring breed showcases, arena demonstrations, vendor exhibits and the ticketed Theatre Equus evening performance.

If you’re up for a road trip about two hours west of Philadelphia, Horse World Expo takes over the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from March 5 through March 8 for a four-day event focused on horses, riding and live demonstrations.

The event includes multi-breed showcases, arena demonstrations and Stallion Avenue presentations throughout the day, along with scheduled clinics and educational sessions. Visitors can also walk through designated barn areas to see horses up close.

No riding experience is required to attend. Hundreds of vendors sell horse-related gear, apparel and products, and general admission includes access to all expo demonstrations and seminars.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the event shifts to Theatre Equus, a separately ticketed evening performance featuring choreographed riding set to music inside the main arena.

Tickets are available at the door and online. The Farm Show Complex offers on-site concessions and parking at the complex is $10 per vehicle. Doors open at noon on Thursday, with 10 a.m. starts on Friday and 9 a.m. openings Saturday and Sunday. The expo runs until 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and closes at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Horse World Expo

March 5-8, 2026
PA Farm Show Complex
2300 N Cameron St.
Harrisburg, PA 17110
$18 for adults
$8 for children ages 6-12
Free for children under 6

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Expos Horses Harrisburg Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex

Videos

Featured

1282026 - flea market

The Big Flea Market will bring vintage fashion and midcentury style to New Jersey this February
Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Slavery exhibit at President's House must be restored, judge rules

Presidents House Opinion

Sponsored

Local 98 supports Mummers Parade

IBEW Admit One

Prevention

Possible measles exposure reported at Philadelphia International Airport

measles exposure Philly airport

Entertainment

A look back at figure skater Isabeau Levito's path to the Olympics

Isabeau Levito

Entertainment

Shinedown bringing world tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena in July

Shinedown band coming to philly

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: All-Star recap; what needs to change after return from break?

Maxey Edgecombe 2.14.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved