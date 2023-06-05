How are recent former Phillies playing away from Philadelphia?

The 2023 Phillies are under .500 and have been maddening to watch for fans of the team, all of whom have expected the team to continue it's pennant-winning ways this year.

The roster is improved on paper, but the worst season ever for $300 million man Trea Turner paired with issues from the pitching staff have made this team an underachiever, at least through early June. It's natural to wonder, did the front office make the right decisions when it moved on from players who helped them make their World Series run last fall?

Here's a look at how some recent former Phillies are currently fairing with their new teams:

The wrong decison?

Zach Eflin, SP (2016-22)

It would be hard to pin the Phillies rotation struggles on the front office's unwillingness to pay Eflin last offseason, but the former Phillies starter-turned-reliever is mowing down hitters for the first place Rays. He is 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA, while the Phillies have been unable to reliably find five starters to send to the mound all season.

Mickey Moniak, OF (2020-22)

Remember him? The former No. 1 overall pick for the Phillies who never seemed to find his footing in Philadelphia is red hot in Los Angeles. A fresh start seems to have been the missing ingredient for Moniak, who is hitting .327 since being called up from the minors in May. Will he be able to keep this up and stay an everyday player for the Angels?

David Robertson, RP (2019, 2022)

The Phillies saw their former teammate last week in New York, as he got two saves against them tossing two scoreless innings as the Mets swept Philly. Robertson has a minuscule 1.75 ERA this season and has been as good as any reliever in baseball this season.

Kyle Gibson, SP (2021-22)

Gibson was never a reliable starter during his two seasons with the Phillies, but he's become just that in Baltimore, boasting a 7-3 record with a 3.89 ERA — numbers that would no doubt have him solidly in the Phillies' lackluster starting five this season.

Brad Hand, RP (2022)

The Phillies bullpen has been up and down this season, but Hand likely could be solidly in it with his 3.86 ERA over 21 innings with the Rockies.

They probably got it right...

Matt Vierling, OF (2021-22)

Vierling started the season pretty hot for the Tigers but he has since cooled down, hitting .241 as an everyday player. The Phillies seemed thin at outfield when the season began but they've had a pretty good setup with Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh starting every day. Vierling seems to be an average outfielder and the Phils would have kept him on the bench were he still in Philadelphia.

Jean Segura, 2B/3B (2019-22)

Segura could not be playing any worse in Miami, as he's gone hitless the last four games and is hitting .191 overall. At 33, the one-time spark plug for the Phils is yet to hit a homer this year and he is pressing pretty hard to get out of his current slump.

Nick Maton, UTIL (2021-22)



Maton hasn't been hitting well in Detroit, with a lowly .162 average. He has five homers and has played second, third and shortstop.

Noah Syndergaard, SP (2022)

Thor is back in a regular starting rotation spot in Los Angeles (now with the Dodgers) but has not been great to start the year. In 11 starts he has a 1-4 record and a 6.54 ERA.

Jeurys Familia, RP (2022)



With the Athletics, Familia has a 6.39 ERA over 12.2 innings and has not pitched for them since May 2. He was designated for assignment.

Johan Camargo, UTIL (2022)

Camargo played well in the Dominican Winter League but hasn't suited up since.

Didi Gregorius, SS (2020-22)

The former slugging infielder is currently not on an MLB roster.

Odubel Herrera, OF (2015-22)

The controversial former All-Star is also not currently on a big league team.

Corey Knebel, RP (2022)

Knebel is not currently on an MLB or minor league roster.

Roman Quinn, OF (2012-22)

Quinn signed a minor league deal with the Twins but hasn't played yet in the majors this year.

Donny Sands, C (2022)

Sands, 27, is still in the minors and is only hitting .244 there.

