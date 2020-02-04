2020 Oscars: How to watch and stream the 92nd Academy Awards

The 2020 Oscars is set to get underway this Sunday, February 9th, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and for the second year in a row, the Academy Awards will not have a host.

Leading the way with 11 nominations is Todd Phillips’ “Joker”, including for best picture and best actor with Joaquin Phoenix as the title character. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, a mob film about the life of Philadelphia gangster Frank Sheeran, drew the second-most nominations with 10, including for best picture. "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "1917" also received 10 nominations, including best picture for both.