More Culture:

February 04, 2020

2020 Oscars: How to watch and stream the 92nd Academy Awards

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Oscars Academy Awards
Joaquin Phoenix PA Images/Sipa USA

The 2020 Oscars is set to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Joaquin Phoenix is expected to win best actor for his leading role in "Joker", which earned 11 nominations.

The 2020 Oscars is set to get underway this Sunday, February 9th, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and for the second year in a row, the Academy Awards will not have a host.

Leading the way with 11 nominations is Todd Phillips’ “Joker”, including for best picture and best actor with Joaquin Phoenix as the title character. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, a mob film about the life of Philadelphia gangster Frank Sheeran, drew the second-most nominations with 10, including for best picture. "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "1917" also received 10 nominations, including best picture for both.

MORE: Where to watch the best picture nominees before the 92nd Academy Awards

Here’s how you can watch and stream the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

How to watch the 2020 Oscars with a cable or satellite subscription

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night before the ceremony kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

TV subscribers in select markets who are unable to watch the 2020 Oscars on television can also watch the ceremony on ABC’s website and the ABC app by signing in with a participating provider. Those without a TV subscription will be unable to tune into ABC’s live streaming of the Academy Awards on its website or app.

How to watch the 2020 Oscars with a streaming subscription

Those who have a streaming subscription with providers such as AT&T Now, Comcast Xfinity, Hulu Live, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, or YouTube TV can watch the 2020 Oscars ceremony on ABC and ABC.com.

How to watch the 2020 Oscars without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription

For those who have cut the cord and do not have a streaming subscription, you’re not out of luck. Fans can watch the 92nd Academy Awards on ABC’s Oscar website.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Oscars Academy Awards Philadelphia The Irishman

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Here's why the Sixers should stand pat at the NBA trade deadline
Elton-Brand_020420_usat

Government

How to watch the 2020 State of the Union address on Tuesday night for free
donald trump

Children's Health

Appendicitis can create an emergency in a hurry
Appendicitis warning signs

Sixers

What is the Sixers' No. 1 need at the trade deadline?
Rose-Bertans_020420_usat

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts' 'posy' bouquet is back for Valentine's Day
Federal Donuts Valentine's Day

Eagles

Your team's first round picks since 2010, if Mel Kiper's initial mock drafts were perfect
042619AndreDillard

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved