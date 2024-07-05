More Sports:

July 05, 2024

How to watch the Phillies and Braves tonight (it's not on NBCSP)

The Phillies and Braves will play in Apple TV+ on Friday and on FOX on Saturday.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Mets-5.14.24-MLB.jpg Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola has had a very solid season after signing his monster contract this past offseason.

As a result of the Phillies being one of the best teams in the league — and facing another of the best teams in baseball in the Braves Friday night, as well as Apple TV+'s package of Friday night baseball — the series opener between the top two teams in the NL East will not air in its usual home.

Instead of being broadcast as normal on NBC Sports Philly, the Friday night bout between Philadelphia and Atlanta will air exclusively on Apple's streaming service. It's a 7:20 p.m. first pitch.

The service does offer a seven-day free trial for those who are eager to watch Aaron Nola and Max Fried go at it. Otherwise the game will be broadcast on the radio on 94WIP for fans unable or unwilling to get their hands on the streaming app.

The battle of NL titans won't be on NBCSP on Saturday either, with the game being aired on FOX at 7:15. Ranger Suarez will pitch in Game 2. Sunday's finale will be a regular old fashioned 1:35 matinee broadcast in usual fashion.

Heading into Friday's tilt, the Phillies have a nine-game lead over the Braves for tops in the NL East. Without Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber for the series, it might be the best chance Atlanta will have to close some ground.

The Braves do currently hold the top NL wildcard spot.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Aaron Nola NL East Braves

Videos

Featured

Limited - Harrisonburg - Main Street

Explore Harrisonburg’s unhurried charm
Limited - Meet Boston - Trillium beer

Boston's food scene offers something for every taste

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Pa. Supreme Court clears way for new trial against former Philly detective
070324 pa supreme court.jpg

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Adult Health

Competitive eaters may have an 'innate' ability to relax their stomachs, but their habits put their health at risk
Nathan's Hot Dog Contest

Arts & Culture

New exhibit at the Barnes displays work by incarcerated artists
Barnes Foundation exhibit

Phillies

Phillies injury updates: When will Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and others return?
Schwarber Preview Series

Family-Friendly

'World's largest bounce house' arrives in region this weekend
big bounce wilmington

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved