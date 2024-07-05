How to watch the Phillies and Braves tonight (it's not on NBCSP)

As a result of the Phillies being one of the best teams in the league — and facing another of the best teams in baseball in the Braves Friday night, as well as Apple TV+'s package of Friday night baseball — the series opener between the top two teams in the NL East will not air in its usual home.

Instead of being broadcast as normal on NBC Sports Philly, the Friday night bout between Philadelphia and Atlanta will air exclusively on Apple's streaming service. It's a 7:20 p.m. first pitch.

The service does offer a seven-day free trial for those who are eager to watch Aaron Nola and Max Fried go at it. Otherwise the game will be broadcast on the radio on 94WIP for fans unable or unwilling to get their hands on the streaming app.

The battle of NL titans won't be on NBCSP on Saturday either, with the game being aired on FOX at 7:15. Ranger Suarez will pitch in Game 2. Sunday's finale will be a regular old fashioned 1:35 matinee broadcast in usual fashion.

Heading into Friday's tilt, the Phillies have a nine-game lead over the Braves for tops in the NL East. Without Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber for the series, it might be the best chance Atlanta will have to close some ground.

The Braves do currently hold the top NL wildcard spot.

