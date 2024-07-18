Man caught on video 'dumping' dog over fence at Humane Society of Atlantic County

The man who tossed a dog over the fence at the Humane Society of Atlantic County early Monday morning may be the same person who dumped three other dogs there in the spring, shelter officials said.

In a video posted to Facebook by the Humane Society on Wednesday, the man can be seen walking a dog on a leash toward the fence outside the shelter at 1401 Absecon Blvd. in Atlantic City. Once they arrive at the fence, the man lifts up the dog and throws it over the fence. The dog lands on its side before standing up.

The dumping happened around 2 a.m. Monday, 6ABC reported. The shelter said the female dog, a black pit bull mix, has "very distinct scarring" on her back. The dog is not yet available for adoption, but will be in the "next few weeks," the shelter said.

The man who dumped the dog was driving a black Cadillac sedan, the shelter said. Anyone with information is asked to call Atlantic City police at (609) 347-5780 and ask for a humane law enforcement officer.

On April 8, three pit bull mixes were tossed over the shelter's fence at night, 6ABC reported. Humane Society officials believe the same car and person were involved in that dumping.

"This is the 4th dog dumped over our fence by this individual in the middle of the night," the Humane Society wrote on Facebook.

The Humane Society typically accepts pet surrenders by appointment only, and the process involves an application and fee. But the shelter's website says it is not accepting surrenders at this time.

The video from Monday can be viewed below: