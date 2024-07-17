Tolls will rise to $6 on Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman and other DRPA bridges in September

For the first time since 2011, the Delaware River Port Authority will increase tolls to cross its four bridges between Philadelphia and New Jersey. Beginning Sept. 1, the toll to travel back into the city will rise from $5 to $6.

The toll increase for the Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges had been expected ahead of the vote by the DRPA board of commissioners. The last toll hike included a provision for automatic increases every two years, but the board decided against hikes each time they were due to take effect.

Last month, DRPA officials said a toll increase would be needed to pay for infrastructure upgrades, operational needs and other capital projects. Safety projects have become greater priorities since a ship collision led to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in March.

“DRPA must undertake vital safety and security upgrades and infrastructure improvements,” board chairman James D. Schultz said Wednesday. “Whenever we make decisions regarding tolls, we must do them through the lens of fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, safety. The new schedule supports DRPA’s current high bond rating, which is crucial for effective cost management and financial stability.”

Toll increases are usually pegged to the consumer price index, which tracks inflation. That would have brought the DRPA tolls up to $6.50, but the board chose to go with a $1 increase instead.

The planned repairs and infrastructure upgrades for the bridges include the addition of automated license plate readers, which are used to aid police investigations and counterterrorism efforts. DRPA's $794.2 million budget over the next five years also includes projects to upgrade bridge toll technology and fare collection on PATCO. DRPA also said it would use the revenue to hire and retain DRPA police officers.

The toll hike on the four bridges will not be accompanied by a fare increase on PATCO, which is also managed by DRPA, officials said.