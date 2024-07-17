More Culture:

July 17, 2024

Rob Ellis to replace Glen Macnow on SportsRadio 94WIP's Saturday morning show

Co-host Mike Sielski says the program will be tweaked in a way that broadens its appeal but keeps longtime listeners tuning in.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Rob Ellis WIP Provided Image/SportsRadio 94WIP

Rob Ellis, above, will replace Glen Macnow on SportsRadio 94WIP's Saturday morning show. Macnow retired last weekend after 31 years with the station. The Saturday morning show will be co-hosted by Ellis and Mike Sielski.

SportsRadio 94 WIP will team Rob Ellis with Mike Sielski on the station's Saturday morning show. Ellis will replace Glen Macnow, who retired last weekend after 31 years at WIP.

Sielski announced the move Wednesday while Ellis was filling in for Joe DeCamara on the weekday morning show. Their first show together will be this Saturday.

"It's a high bar, for real. And I'm very appreciative," Ellis said. "It's a very unique show, for sure. It's a very unique time slot. ... There's a lot of ears on that show, and to be a part of it, I'm absolutely thrilled."

Macnow began hosting the Saturday slot in 2013 alongside Ray Didinger, who retired in 2022 but remains a WIP contributor. Sielski, a columnist for the Inquirer, took over at that time, and Macnow also hosted a Sunday show with Jody McDonald, one of his early co-hosts at the station.

"We want to maintain what made the show with Glenn great, but at the same time, we are going to tweak it a little bit just to try to broaden the audience as much as we possibly can, while at the same time keeping the loyal group of people who tune in every Saturday," Sielski said.

Ellis joined WIP in 2007 and left the station in 2015. He returned three years later after a stint with rival station 95.7 The Fanatic. Ellis has hosted a range of shows on WIP, including afternoon drives and the evening slot. He also hosts the station's Eagles postgame show and does pre-and postgame shows for the Phillies, Flyers and Sixers, in addition to other weekend time slots and TV roles. 

After the show debuts Saturday, Sielski will be out for three weeks to cover the Olympics in Paris.

Michael Tanenbaum
